At 10.2% CAGR, Last-Mile Delivery Market Size to Surpass USD 61,573 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact on Industry Share and Growth Rate

The latest research report on Last Mile Delivery Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Last-Mile Delivery Market is valued at USD 31,198 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 61,573 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Last Mile Delivery-

Last-mile delivery is a service which delivers the items to an end-user as fast as possible. It is defined as the movement of items from the transportation hub to the final destination. The rapid growth in the logistics industry coupled with an increase in the demand for the last mile delivery services is driving the growth of the last-mile delivery market. Moreover, growing expansion in transport facilities by the major companies as well as start-ups companies has boosted the growth of the market. The changing living standards and high penetration growth of smartphones are also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, advancement & automation in the technology due to rising disposable income and growing capacity are some of the factors propelling the growth of the last mile delivery market.

The rise in the online orders has increased the demand for last-mile delivery which has upsurge the growth of many companies in this field. A large number of consumers are ready to pay extra charges for a fast delivery which has led in the increasing demand for the last mile delivery and is projected to increment the growth of the market in the coming years. Advancement in light-duty vehicles such as economic fuel, retail price, and acceleration has helped in increasing the ease in the transportation and operation in carrying end-products to the consumers. Also, road transportation activities are increasing, worldwide which thereby boosting the growth of the market. The development and introduction of electric vehicles and strict emission standards by OEMs are likely to boost the last mile delivery market growth. However, increasing the unemployment rate because of the introduction of delivery through drones or robots which has replaced the work done by laborers and delivery boys may hinder the growth of the last-mile delivery market in the future.

The regions covered in this last mile delivery market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Last Mile Delivery is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the last mile delivery market are United Parcel Service of America, Inc., FedEx Corporation, USPS (United States Postal Service), XPO Logistics Inc., DHL International GmbH, Ryder System Inc. / MXD Group, Schneider National Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., ArcBest Corporation, SEKO Worldwide LLC (SEKO Logistics), and Others.

Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce Platform and Addition of Novel Technologies are the Major Factors Driving Factors for the Growth of This Market

The committed e-commerce distribution contracts and expansion of warehousing due to increasing adoption of e-commerce for ordering are boosting the market growth upward and are hugely benefiting logistics providers. Moreover, increasing value-added services is considered to be the key trend in boosting the logistics industry and propelling market growth. Growing focus on sectors like automotive, pharmaceuticals, and high-technology by the logistics providers enhancing market growth. Likewise, offering value-added additional services which are drawing the consumer attentions are boosting the demand for the last-mile delivery market. Novel technologies such as self-driving vehicles, vehicle management software, augmented reality, robotics, and internet of things applications, are discovering multiple ways into logistics services to enhance service and improve productivity. The major logistics providers are categorized based on asset ownership models, differing service lines, types of customers they serve and geographical scope.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Most Prominent Market for the Last Mile Delivery

Geographically, Last Mile Delivery Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to be a key market for last-mile delivery due to the presence of major automobile industries and manufacturers. The emerging countries such as China and India have high export and import of goods and is expected to contribute to the increasing demand for last-mile delivery in the APAC region. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce buyers has increased the inbound & outbound of couriers and parcel which has increased the demand for the last-mile delivery in this field.

Market Segmentation:-

By Service Type:

B2B (Business-To-Business)

B2C (Business-To-Consumer)

C2C (Customer-To-Customer)

By Delivery Time:

Regular Delivery

Same-Day Delivery

By End-User:

Chemicals Industry

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Hi-tech Product Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

By Regional & Country Level: (North America, US., Canada, Europe, UK., France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

