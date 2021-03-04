Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites Market 2021 Competitive Analysis- TATA Advanced Materials Limited., Toho Tenax, Toray Industries Inc

The report Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific aerospace composites market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., TATA Advanced Materials Limited., Toho Tenax, Toray Industries Inc., Korea Composites Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, DuPont among others.

Scope of the Report:

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world for aviation activities. With the air-passenger traffic growing rapidly and the airlines increasing their fleet size, the market for aerospace composites in the region is growing rapidly and the growth is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition, in the military segment, several nations in the region are procuring newer generation aircraft which have a greater percentage of composites. This is also currently driving the market.

– Several new aircraft developed by the players in the region are being built with increasingly higher compositions of composite materials. Reduced maintenance longer design life, fewer parts, and reduced tooling and assembly costs are some of the reasons that are driving the adoption of the composites in aerospace manufacturing.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Composites in Military Aircraft

The Military Aircraft segment is expected to be driven by the growth in the adoption of composites in various parts and components of the newer generation military aircraft. The composites used in military aircraft are lightweight, durable, and chemical and temperature resilient. An important use of composite materials is in the development of stealth aircraft that use radar-absorbing composite materials to form most of the aircrafts structure. Carbon- and glass fiber-reinforced plastic laminates are used in Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in structures, like vertical stabilizer, tail, flaps, and wings skin that account for approximately 40% of the weight of the aircraft. On that note, Australia placed an order for a total of 72 F-35 aircraft for its military, out of which 13 aircraft were delivered to the country by 2019. Also, HAL Tejas, the indigenous fighter jet developed by India, consists of 45% composites (mostly carbon-epoxy) by weight in its airframe, which made the aircraft the lightest Multi-Role Supersonic Fighter Aircraft of its class. As of May 2020, a total of 123 Tejas aircraft are being ordered by the Indian Armed forces in various configurations. Thus, the growing use of composites in the newer generation military aircraft and the increasing procurement of such aircraft are currently driving the growth of the military segment.

