Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market 2021 Competitive Insights – IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, AiCure LLC, Nuance Communications Inc.

The Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The artificial intelligence in life sciences market was valued at USD 1,255.3 million in 2020, and it is estimated to be worth USD 3943.96 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).”

Top Leading Companies of Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market are IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, AiCure LLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Sensely Inc., Sophia Genetics SA, Insilico Medicine Inc., Enlitic Inc., APIXIO Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, twoXAR Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Clinical Trials is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Clinical trials are one of the most data-intensive tasks in the life sciences industry. They generate vast sets of data everyday monitoring, several variables of a patient under observation. Subjecting these data sets to intelligent AI algorithms can help the researchers to screen meaningful correlation even between loosely coupled data.

– This is encouraging many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to invest in technologies, like artificial intelligence. In the current market scenario, the rapid adoption of AI is widely seen in the pharmaceutical sector, who are responsible for almost 50% of the clinical trials conducted globally every year.

– Furthermore, the increasing number of clinical trials all over the world is producing colossal amounts of data that is available in the public domain. Over the forecast period, these numbers are expected to increase by at least 11%, creating new opportunities for AI in clinical trial applications, especially in Europe and North America.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

