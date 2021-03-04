Argentina Automotive Actuators Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Wabco Holdings Inc

The report titled “Argentina Automotive Actuators Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Argentina Automotive Actuators market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.9%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Argentina Automotive Actuators Market: –Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Wabco Holdings Inc., Sonceboz SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, CTS Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

In 2019, Progressive Automations introduced a wide range of electric linear actuators models. The electric linear actuators have unique capabilities for possible versatile applications. The linear actuator manufacturer offers 12V models covered with an 18-month warranty. Besides, consumers have an opportunity to customize the chosen model for specific demands, including voltage, force, stroke length, dimensions, and feedback control.

Market Overview:

Although, in 2019, the growth of passenger and commercial vehicle sales has reduced. But OEM are still making electric actuators as one of the main areas of focus to improve passenger’s safety and comfort. As a part of that effort, electric actuators have also gained significant attention in recent years.

For instance, actuators are used in seats for adjusting lumbar support systems, seat positioning, angles, and for seat track actuators. Several automotive seat adjustment actuators are available in the market, such as geared motors for recliner adjustment, double output shaft for track drives, and linear actuators for height and tilt adjustments. Also, in Argentina, there is a rise in the sales of SUVs and premium vehicles, resulting in the growth in the seat adjustment actuators segment.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Will Help the Actuators Market to Grow

The actuators market has evolved from a working mechanic application to a fully automotive. Factors such as increasing fuel efficiency rules in Argentina are resulting in consumer awareness to use automobiles, which give a higher performance for the same fuel efficiency.

The engine actuator products, maximize the potential of modern engine management, offering consistency and improved performance, thus reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles of all classes. As a result, automotive actuators will experience a higher deployment in various automotive applications.

Electric Actuators is Driving the Growth of The Market

Many technological advancements have been done in the automotive market field, which has had a direct impact on the automotive actuators, which is witnessing newer challenges and developments. Problems such as improving effectiveness with various functional components in the vehicle ranging from Throttle Actuator, Brake Actuator, Closure Actuator (Window, Door, and Sunroof), and Other Application Types are driving towards the research and development of the market.

The electrical actuators are equipped with most of the newer vehicles. They emit lesser heat, lower noise emission, design, and offer flexible installation options. Additionally, since they run on battery, they can deliver higher torque while they are also compact and lightweight, making it an optimum choice over the regular actuators. Advanced electrical circuiting and also well-designed software make actuators easier to operate. Electric actuators are widely used in window lifts, power tailgate drive, seat adjustment, and sunroof drive.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Argentina Automotive Actuators market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Argentina Automotive Actuators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Reasons to Invest:

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

