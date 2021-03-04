Application Delivery Controller Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Application Delivery Controller Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Application Delivery Controller industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Application Delivery Controller Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global application delivery controller market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence & software defined technologies and technological advancement and development are the factor for the market growth.

Application delivery controller is a part of an application delivery network that handles and maximizes the connection between client machines and web and business application servers. They have the ability to perform network load balancing and speeds up applications. An ADC basically works as a load balancer, maximizing end-user performance, reliability, use of data center resources, and provide protection for business applications. Hardware based application delivery controller and virtual application delivery controller are two common types of APC. They are widely used in application such as BFSI, energy and utilities, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing small and medium enterprise will accelerate the market growth in the forecast period

Rapid growth in the internet traffic is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing demand for reliable application performance will also drive the market growth

Increasing cyber-attacks acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of limited bandwidth providers will restrain the market growth

High cost of the application delivery controller will also hamper the market growth

Complexity associated with the network can restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Application Delivery Controller Market

By Type

Hardware-Based Application Delivery Controller

Virtual Application Delivery Controller

By Service

Integration and Implementation

Training, Support, and Maintenance

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Pulse Secure, LLC announced the launch of their Virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) product availability on Google cloud platform. With this release, Pulse Secure speeds up cloud adoption by providing flexibility in delivery for Virtual ADC enterprise customers and the ability to deliver highly secure and reliable mission-critical applications. Pulse Secure Digital ADC is a robust framework for organizations to deliver high-security mission-critical applications

In May 2015, Kemp Technologies, Inc announced the launch of their new Application Delivery Controller which has the ability to offer up to 30Gbps of application throughput and 30,000 SSL transactions per second. Different 10 G Ethernet interfaces are used by LoadMaster 5000 and 8000 series ADCs to drive KEMP Technologies into the top end of the data center market for the first time. Intel processer is also helping the Kemp to add number of applications in their ADC so they can be used for various functions

Competitive Analysis

Global application delivery controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of application delivery controller market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global application delivery controller market are F5 Networks, Inc; Citrix Systems, Inc.; A10 Networks, Inc; Fortinet, Inc; Radware; Webscale; Barracuda Networks, Inc.; Total Uptime Technologies, LLC; Array Networks, Inc.; Cloudflare, Inc.; Kemp Technologies, Inc.; Riverbed Technology; Evanssion; NFWare Inc.; Snapt, Inc.; VMware, Inc; SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC; Akamai Technologies; Imperva; Pulse Secure, LLC; among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Application Delivery Controller report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Application Delivery Controller market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Application Delivery Controller market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Application Delivery Controller market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Application Delivery Controller market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Application Delivery Controller market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

