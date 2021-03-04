Antithrombotic Drugs Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Antithrombotic Drugs Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Thrombosis is a condition when the blood clot is formed called a thrombus. Thrombus prevents the blood flow in blood vessels and may cause the death of cells and serious medical conditions. Antithrombotic drugs are used to prevent or treat thrombus formation. The growing number of chronic diseases that lead to thrombosis coupled with the increase in geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, many of the drugs of antithrombotics are off-patented and presence of generics with a lower cost are fuelling the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the presence of strong drug pipelines such as Tecarfarin, TB-402 and others and their expected commercialization is projected to boost the market growth over the coming years. Moreover, unavailability of alternatives for antithrombotic drugs coupled with the new product developments and launches are expected to bolster the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies and high cost of novel drugs are expected to hamper the market growth.

Parental Route of Administration Expected to Have Significant Share

– In the route of administration parenteral route is having significant share owing to its onset of action and presence of notable number of products in the market.

– In the application segment, deep vein thrombosis is expected to have a healthy growth rate over the forecast period owing to its prevalence and sedentary lifestyle among the population that is leading to cardiovascular diseases.

– According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 900,000 people each year affected by venous embolism. Furthermore, 10-30% of people will die within the month of diagnosis.

– The advancements in treatment therapies such as catheter-directed thrombolysis and others in the usage of antithrombotic drugs for better clinical outcomes are projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. In addition ageing population around the world is expected to boost the market growth.

North America Projected to Grow at Significant Rate



North America region is expected to have significant market growth over the forecast period. The high prevalence of cardiac diseases and cancer are expected to fuel the regional market share. In addition, favourable reimbursement policies and well-established healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing healthcare expenditure expected to boost the market growth in North America.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in the year 2016. Out of these most of the deaths occured in Low-and Middle-income Countries. The Asia Pacific projected to have significant market growth owing to a large number of patient pool suffering from cardiac diseases and the presence of a strong generic drug market in emerging countries. In addition, manufactures interest in expanding to these Asian emerging countries expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Antithrombotic drugs market is highly competitive having a majority number of local or regional players. Market players are focusing on drug development, product launches and geographic expansions. Key market players operating in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG and Aspen Holdings among the others

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Antithrombotic Drugs Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

