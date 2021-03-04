Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 12.5% in 2030.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market to surpass USD 190.5 Billion by 2030 from USD 90.3 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 12.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Factors such as the rising acceptance of such packaging by pharmaceutical firms worldwide, in particular. In addition, growth is expected to be driven by growing market perception concerning the adverse effects of counterfeit products. Due to growing concerns about the dilution of brand identity by the leading producers around the globe, the industry is expected to experience high growth. Moreover, growth over the forecast period is expected to be powered by growing technological innovation for the development of highly secure packaging for use in the application industries. The latest development identified in the anti-counterfeit packaging market is the rise in strict product protection regulations related to counterfeiting. Since the market concentration of fake goods is constantly growing, strict regulations are imposed by the government of different countries to regulate counterfeiting activities. These regulations have a positive effect on the anti-counterfeit packaging industry and seek to eradicate the demand for counterfeit products.

Secure packaging is one of the main techniques to avoid counterfeiting. Anti-counterfeit packaging is defined as the method of assigning secure packaging to a product, in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. A safe packaging strategy that eliminates imitation and confirms the safety of the product is anti-counterfeiting packaging. In terms of revenue and loyalty, businesses take anti-counterfeit measures to minimize losses due to counterfeiting.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Key Players

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

3M Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sicpa Holding SA

AlpVision SA

Applied Dna Sciences Inc.

Uflex Limited

Authentix Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

PharmaSecure Inc.

Other prominent players

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Segments

Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.95% during 2020-30

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market is segmented by technology as Trace and Track, Tamper-evident, Covert, Overt, and Forensic Markers. The track & trace segment is estimated to lead the market with a share in 2019 in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. This is ascribed to the high-volume adoption of packaging technologies, which allows manufacturers to track and trace their shipments and avoid any technological impediments. Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging techniques are expected to register a CAGR of over 7.95% over the forecast period due to high demand for low price secure packaging for use in the clothing & apparel and food industry. Due to high product protection coupled with product forgery difficulties, demand for security labels is expected to emerge as the most lucrative covert security techniques. Furthermore, the high demand for such FMCG products is expected to drive market growth over the next nine years.

Pharmaceutical application segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market is segmented by Application into Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Clothing & apparel, and Others. The Food & beverage application segment accounted for the largest volume share of 14.87% in 2019 of the market on account of the need for product security driven by high levels of product counterfeiting in alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the use of anti-counterfeiting techniques such as barcodes and machine-readable codes for food goods is expected to drive the market. It is expected that the use of a product for the safety of pharmaceutical products will emerge as the fastest-growing application category, guided by strong concerns about the adverse effects of spurious drugs. Moreover, high concerns about the brand reputation in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive the growth of the market for anti-counterfeiting packaging over the forecast period.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection

Concerns about the losses suffered by commodity producers across countries due to sales of counterfeit goods have increased. This has raised brand dilution issues, which, in turn, is driving the need for anti-counterfeit packaging. Furthermore, due to the risk of damage caused by the use of spurious goods, a major market for anti-counterfeit packaging is expected to emerge in the pharmaceutical industry. Manufacturers are embracing anti-counterfeiting packaging technology due to concerns about the brand value and adverse effects of spurious products, which in turn fuels the global demand for anti-counterfeit packaging. Following the concerns about brand dilution and losses suffered by manufacturers, many companies are making heavy investments in anti-counterfeit packaging technologies, which are expected to generate enormous business opportunities for industry players. Furthermore, anti-counterfeit innovations are increasingly supported by supportive government policies in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging industries, further boosting the anti-counterfeit industry.

Restrain

High-initial Costs

Owing to the globalization of the retail industry, the anti-counterfeit packaging market is currently facing a gigantic challenge, which indirectly gives counterfeiters a crucial advantage in disrupting the real product market. Along with the pharmaceutical and retail goods industry, the global food & beverage market is facing losses due to counterfeiting in terms of sales and intangible assets. Any significant or critical improvement in the packaging process of the brand recall will build a barrier to identifying the real product and can definitely help forgers to produce fake goods on behalf of the original one.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Regions

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market in North America led the market with a lion share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period in terms of value, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, owing to manufacturers’ focus on developing sustainable anti-counterfeit packaging options. However, the markets in China and India are expected to expand at higher rates over the forecast period, as the anti-counterfeit packaging market in developed countries is maturing. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period, with growing market awareness leading to greater awareness of product-related information prior to actual consumption, thus increasing the demand for counterfeit packaging in the region.

