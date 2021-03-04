Animal Biotechnology Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Clinical Outlook – 2025; Bayer AG, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The Animal Biotechnology Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Animal Biotechnology report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Animal Biotechnology report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Animal Biotechnology Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Animal Biotechnology Market: Bayer AG, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ivaoes, LLC, Merck & Co.,Inc., Pfizer Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Virbac, Zoetis Inc., and others.

Animal Biotechnology Market Overview:

A significant rise in focus toward cloning and transgenic animals is expected to propel the market growth. The Annual Statistics of Scientific Procedures on Living Animals Great Britain 2017, published by the UK Government, states that in 2017, 3.79 million procedures were carried out in the United Kingdom involving living animals, out of which, 1.89 million were carried out for experimental purposes, and 1.90 million were counted under the breeding of genetically altered animals. As per the report published by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2017, scientists have successfully cloned many livestock species, such as cattle, swine, sheep, and goats. Globally, animal cloning has gained popularity and acceptance, as a method to produce genetically identical animals, which is expected to fuel the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Vaccines Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth over the Forecast Period

Based on Product Type, it is segmented into Diagnostic Tests, Reproductive & Genetic Products, Vaccines, and Drugs. The growth of the vaccine segment is mainly attributed to the rising burden of animal diseases. These diseases are naturally transmitted from animals to humans, due to the consumption of contaminated food and water or by direct contact with infected animals or humans. Vaccination is an effective way to reduce disease burden in animals and plays an important role in preventive health and disease control. According to Veterinary Cancer Society estimates, every year more than 6 million cats and dogs are diagnosed with cancer in the United States. Moreover, the increasing demand for meat and animal-based products, rising pet adoption and increasing awareness regarding animal health are expected to fuel the growth of the vaccine segment over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Animal Biotechnology Market

North America is expected to dominate the animal biotechnology market over the forecast period, owing to the factors, such as the increasing animal meat consumption, growing prevalence of various animal diseases, and the rising animal healthcare expenditure. The data published by the American Pet Products Association, in 2018, states that the total pet healthcare expenditure has been estimated to be USD 72.13 billion, while that in 2017 was found to be USD 69.51 billion. In addition, the growing awareness about animal health among the pet owners, rising government initiatives, and rise in product innovation (such as new vaccine launches) are some other factors propelling the growth of the animal biotechnology market in North America.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Animal Biotechnology Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

