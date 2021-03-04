Air Purification Market Size and Growth Trends 2021 Research includes Top Countries Data, Business Opportunities, Future Innovation, Development Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Global Air Purification Market is valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 16.87 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 13.02% over the forecast period

Increasing level of air pollution, growing instances of respiratory diseases caused by air-borne particles, rising awareness about the spiking germ content in home atmosphere and a growing expenditure capacity of people are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Air Purification Market.

Scope of Global Air Purification Market Report-

Air quality products fall into a category, including humidifiers, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers for household and personal use. These products are manufactured to change the quality of indoor air pollutants. They are usually small, so they can be moved efficiently, require installation and a little maintenance. These devices are generally sold in a way that benefits allergy sufferers and asthma patients and that reduces or eliminates second-hand tobacco smoke. Commercial grade air purifiers can be transformed into small independent units or larger units, which can be attached to air handling units (AHU) or HVAC units in the various different industries. These can also be used to remove impurities from the air before treatment. As consumer interest and awareness in improving air quality increases, manufacturers and businesses will have the opportunity to position air quality items as essential products. Currently, manufacturers are creating new ideas in the area of items that do not leave harmful pollutants (like harmful ozone). One and most important of them is High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Purifiers which do not leave noxious ozone in the air.

HEPA air purification technology removes approximately 99.97% of pollutants crossing via it. The boom in the automotive industry has increased demand for gasoline or diesel particulate filters, which has subsequently increased global demand for industrial exhaust filters or dust collectors and air purifiers. Air purification systems are widely used in industrial and residential areas. As the level of industrialization increases, consumer awareness of air purifiers continues to increase, and urban pollution becomes increasingly severe, which also increases the demand for residential air purification systems

Global Air Purification Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, deployment and application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into HEPA, ionic filters, electrostatic precipitators, ozone detectors, cartridge and baghouse filters. On the basis of type, market is segmented into fumes collector, smog and dust collector, vehicle exhaust and others. On the basis of connection deployment, the market is segmented into Wi-fi, manual and Bluetooth. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, automotive and industrial.

Air Purification Companies:

Honeywell International Inc.

Blueair

Kent RO systems Ltd.

Philips Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Eureka Forbes

IQ Air

Panasonic Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

The global air purification systems market has been seeing a significant amount of growth in the last few years and is expected to see further growth in the coming years. The growth is attributed to the use of the air purification system in the countries where the pollution is really high and there is a rise in the concerns regarding the IAQ or the indoor air quality. This is because the population levels are rising and the quality of air is depleting. The global air purification systems market works on the success of the air purification devices and they are utilized majorly for the removal of pollutants and contaminants in the indoor spaces which include the residential, commercial and the residential spaces. The systems have been specialized for the elimination of the allergens such as mold spores, pet dander, pollens and the dust particles in addition to the smoke particles and this is something that is going to stimulate the demand for the product. The high costs of installation though is one factor which is pulling the growth back.

Global Air Purification Market Dynamics-

Increasing level of air pollution owing to heavy industrialisation, , growing instances of respiratory diseases caused by air-borne particles, rapid urban construction adding to a degrading quality of air, rising awareness about the spiking germ content in home atmosphere and its adverse impact on health along with a growing expenditure capacity of people are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Air Purification Market. Based on the data by Forum of International Respiratory Societies as published by WHO, a whopping number of 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), leading to an annual death count of around 3 million.

Elaborating over pollution statistics, WHO in its Climate & Clean Air Pollution platform, revealed that 9 out of 10 people breathe unclean and polluted air worldwide, causing 7 million deaths every year, by an exposure to unseen harmful air-borne particles. Moreover, a surge in expenditure capacity of people fuelling better living standards in urban areas is another major factor for driving the market growth of air purifiers.

However, lack of awareness about air-borne diseases, deficit of technological expertise and knowledge of technicality of air purifiers in semi-urban and rural areas along with high installation and purchasing costs may act as a restraining factor for the growth of Air Purification market.

Hotel industry holds the most demand for air purification systems because of its requirement to cater promising services to customers, with a high level of comfort and luxury opens humongous opportunities for air purifiers in the hotel industry. Moreover, there is a notable increase in government campaigns to encourage people for keeping the pollution levels in check. Both of these are the major factors that create lucrative opportunities for the growth of market in future.

Rise in Pollution Levels Leading to The Growth in The Global Air Purification Systems Market

The market of the passenger vehicles has seen a rapid increase in the last few years and this is leading to a growth in the pollution all over the world. The rise in the disposal income of the population has been leading to them being able to buy air purifiers for purifying the air that they breathe. The pollutants can be harmful and lead to many diseases and therefore need to be eliminated especially from indoors.

The emission of ozone layer is a growing concern which is making people aware of the environment and therefore people are making it a point to purify the air. The exposure though to the air purifiers also damages lungs and therefore people are also restraining from buying these products. The major use of the Air purification system is in the building and construction, automotive, healthcare, energy utilities, and manufacturing sectors where the industries are dealing with a rise in the breathing related illnesses and this is expected to further propel the growth of the market. The diseases like bronchitis, asthma and other respiratory diseases have been rising and propelling the global air purification systems market.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Air Purification Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global Air Purification market, With the contribution of each technology and application, the market has grown rapidly. The United States is one of the well-known countries in the region that actively monitor and control air pollution from various industries. It is expected that the “”””Clean Air Act”””” and strict regulations issued by the Environmental Protection Agency will increase the demand for air purification products during the forecast period.

The EPA includes the air pollution systems to be installed in many places. Asia Pacific is also going to experience good amount of growth as a lot of the cities in this region have been seeing an escalation in pollution levels particularly in the Indian cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru and therefore the acceleration is likely in the demand for the products.

The Asia-Pacific region has been a catalyst for demand in the air purifier market. In developing countries like India and China, the industrial revolution is at its peak, which should boost demand for the air purifier market in both countries. As per the statistics given by World Economic Forum, China, in battling its smog pollution, built the largest air purifier in Xian, lowering the smog levels by nearly 15% and purifying the air up to an area of 10 sq. km.

Also, as per Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis, China has boosted its investment in clean energy to more than 110 million USD by 2018.

Hence, the APAC region is expected to witness a fastest growth and developments in the market of air purification systems.

Key Benefits of Global Air Purification Market Report-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Air Purification Market Segmentation: –

By Technology: HEPA, Ionic filters, Electrostatic precipitators, Ozone detectors, Cartridge and baghouse filters

By Type: Fumes collector, Smog and dust collector, Vehicle exhaust and others

By Application: Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Industrial

By Connection Deployment: Wi-fi, Manual, Bluetooth

By Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Chapter – Global Air Purification Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Air Purification Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Air Purification Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

