AI in Fashion Market Size 2021 | Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis
Research report on “AI in Fashion Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, AI in Fashion Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Report Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.
Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=155840&RequestType=Sample
Global AI in Fashion Market is valued approximately USD 161.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Fashion industry has adopted the latest AI technology which enhances the customer experience and increases the sales in the industry by increasing customization by suggesting similar clothing patterns according to customer needs. Also, the use of AI has brought in Automatic operations in the mundane tasks like data entry, calculations and more. Further, customerâ€™s demand for a personalized experience, increasing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry has led to the adoption of AI in Fashion across the forecast period. Also, Identifying future fashion trends in advance with customerâ€™s buying behavior analysis and Growing fast fashion retail has boosted the adoption of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry.
The regional analysis of global AI in Fashion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing social media adoption, the expansion of local enterprises and the government initiatives that are focused on advancements in the AI technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing disposable income has led to major investment of Tech giants would create lucrative growth prospects for the AI in Fashion market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft (US)
IBM (US)
Google (US)
AWS (US)
SAP (Germany)
Facebook (US)
Adobe (US)
Oracle (US)
Catchoom (Spain)
Huawei (China)
Vue.ai (US)
Heuritech (France)
Wide Eyes (Spain)
FINDMINE (US)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Components:
Solution
Software Tools
Platforms
Services
Training and Consulting
System Integration and Testing
Support and Maintenance
By Applications:
Product Recommendation
Product Search and Discovery
Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting
Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting
Customer Relationship Management
Virtual Assistants
Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-premises
By Category:
Apparel
Accessories
Footwear
Beauty and Cosmetics
Jewelry and Watches
Others (eyewear, home decor)
By End-User:
Fashion Designers
Fashion Stores
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year“ 2016, 2017
Base year“ 2018
Forecast period“ 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global AI in Fashion Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? : https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=155840&RequestType=Customization
Table of Content:
Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global AI in Fashion Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.
Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global AI in Fashion Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global AI in Fashion Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global AI in Fashion Market.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global AI in Fashion Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global AI in Fashion Market.
Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global AI in Fashion Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
About Us:
We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.
Top Trending Reports:
https://app.wiredrelease.com/post/preview/108064
https://app.wiredrelease.com/post/preview/108065