AI in Fashion Market Size 2021 | Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

Research report on “AI in Fashion Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, AI in Fashion Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Report Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=155840&RequestType=Sample

Global AI in Fashion Market is valued approximately USD 161.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Fashion industry has adopted the latest AI technology which enhances the customer experience and increases the sales in the industry by increasing customization by suggesting similar clothing patterns according to customer needs. Also, the use of AI has brought in Automatic operations in the mundane tasks like data entry, calculations and more. Further, customerâ€™s demand for a personalized experience, increasing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry has led to the adoption of AI in Fashion across the forecast period. Also, Identifying future fashion trends in advance with customerâ€™s buying behavior analysis and Growing fast fashion retail has boosted the adoption of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry.

The regional analysis of global AI in Fashion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing social media adoption, the expansion of local enterprises and the government initiatives that are focused on advancements in the AI technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing disposable income has led to major investment of Tech giants would create lucrative growth prospects for the AI in Fashion market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

SAP (Germany)

Facebook (US)

Adobe (US)

Oracle (US)

Catchoom (Spain)

Huawei (China)

Vue.ai (US)

Heuritech (France)

Wide Eyes (Spain)

FINDMINE (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Solution

Software Tools

Platforms

Services

Training and Consulting

System Integration and Testing

Support and Maintenance

By Applications:

Product Recommendation

Product Search and Discovery

Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Virtual Assistants

Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Category:

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others (eyewear, home decor)

By End-User:

Fashion Designers

Fashion Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2016, 2017

Base year“ 2018

Forecast period“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global AI in Fashion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? : https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=155840&RequestType=Customization

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global AI in Fashion Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global AI in Fashion Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global AI in Fashion Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global AI in Fashion Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global AI in Fashion Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global AI in Fashion Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global AI in Fashion Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://app.wiredrelease.com/post/preview/108064

https://app.wiredrelease.com/post/preview/108065

https://app.wiredrelease.com/post/preview/108066