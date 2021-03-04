AI in Agriculture Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2021-2027

The AI in Agriculture market report comprises of primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period of 2020 – 2026. The market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. This research study lends a hand to the purchaser in comprehending the various drivers and restraints with their effects on the market during the forecast period. AI in Agriculture business research report also provides with the list of leading competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

AI in Agriculture Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix.This AI in Agriculture market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about industry. Moreover, this business research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the AI in Agriculture report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AI in Agriculture market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation¸ Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies,

Global AI in Agriculture Market Dynamics:

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS

Rising demand for agricultural production

Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques

Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques

Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms

Market Restraint:

High Cost involved during precise field data collection.

Important Features of the Global AI in Agriculture Market Report:

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Prospera, Mavrx Inc., Cropx, Harvest Croo, Farmbot, Trace Genomics, Spensa Technologies Inc., Resson, Vision Robotics and Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others.

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global AI in Agriculture Market Segmentation:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service),

By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision),

By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics),

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Agriculture Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope AI in Agriculture market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of AI in Agriculture Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting AI in Agriculture Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of AI in Agriculture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Key Highlights from AI in Agriculture Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in AI in Agriculture industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The AI in Agriculture market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — AI in Agriculture report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

