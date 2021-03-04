Aerosol Propellants Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Aerosol Propellants market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Aerosol Propellants market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Aerosol Propellants investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Aerosol Propellants Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), Arkema Group, BOC, Shell, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), Aveflor, Aeropres Corporation, Honeywell, Diversified CPC International, Emirates Gas, Shanghai Cal Custom Manufacturing & Aerosol Propellant, Jiutai Energy Group, Grillo Werke

The market for aerosol propellants is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 4% globally during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Aerosol propellants are liquefied or compressed gas in a container to propel active ingredients in liquid, paste, or powder form in precise spray patterns with controlled droplet sizes and amounts.

These are used in numerous industrial and consumer goods, such as automobile, industrial and technical, shaving creams, air fresheners, and deodorants/antiperspirants. The increasing demand from the personal care industry and the growing applications in the food and beverage industry are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. On the flip side, the stringent regulations by the government and international organizations are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, the unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is also expected to hamper market growth.

Market Insights

Personal Care to Dominate the Market

– The range of applications for propellants in personal care aerosol products is extensive and growing. Some of these applications include haircare, shaving creams deodorants and antiperspirants, infant care products, and body sprays.

– Rising adoption of aerosol-based in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products is likely to surge the growth. The growing skincare industry in emerging economies is also fueling the demand for aerosol propellants.

– Moreover, the increasing demand for colognes and perfumes, owing to the rise in the spending power of consumers, is boosting the growth.

– However, due to several regulatory requirements regarding the release of volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions and ozone depletion potential (ODP), the usage of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) as propellants has been phased out in numerous countries of Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

The Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– The European region is expected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of a robust manufacturing base of cosmetic products in economies, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and France.

– Furthermore, the region witnessed an increase in the demand for personal care products, such as spray-on, deodorants, spray-on cosmetics, and dry shampoos, and household products, such as cleaners, furniture cleaners, and mosquito repellants. This factor should drive regional industry growth.

– Germany is the largest market for personal care and cosmetic products in Europe. According to Cosmetics Europe, the country’s market accounted for more than EUR 14 billion in 2019. The country is also one of the major exporters of personal care and cosmetic products across the world.

– The European Union has strict regulations for the usage of HFCs with specific limits of Global Warming Potential (GWP). The region is planning to completely phase out the consumption of HFCs by 2030.

Regions Are covered By Aerosol Propellants Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

