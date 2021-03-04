Ad Tech Software Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics and Opportunity During 2021 to 2027

Global Ad Tech Software Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2027

The Global Ad Tech Software Market was valued at USD 17.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 30.85 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027

Top Companies In The Global Ad Tech Software Market: The Trade Desk, AdRoll, Criteo, Google, MediaMath, 4C Insights, InMobi, Amobee, Adform, IgnitionOne, Kenshoo, AppNexus, Quantcast, Centro, Xaxis, Sizmek, FlashTalking, Visto, And Others

Increasing internet penetration and growing adoption of smart devices are the biggest growth driver for Ad-tech software market. Ad tech methods assisted by influential data allow agencies to make smarter placements of ads at perfect time. This help to minimize unnecessary efforts and bring advertisement to the user at a key point of interaction are the benefits that have boosted the demand of Ad-tech software. Furthermore, increasing investment by key players to improve the quality & response time of ad-tech software and booming advertising industry are the factors that are expected to support the market growth. For instance, according to The Economic Times, advertisement spending in India is around Rs 697 billion in 2019. However, high software cost is a leading reason that is restraining the market growth.

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic Has Affected Every Aspect Of Life Worldwide. It Has Forced Various Industries To Re-Evaluate Their Strategies And Adopt New Ones To Sustain During These Trying Times. The Latest Report Includes The Current Covid-19 Impact On The Market.

This Report Segments The Global Ad Tech Software Market On The Basis Of Types Are:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

On The Basis Of Application, The Global Ad Tech Software Market Is Segmented Into:

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Regional Analysis For Ad Tech Software Market:

For Comprehensive Understanding Of Market Dynamics, The Global Ad Tech Software Market Is Analyzed Across Key Geographies Namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-East Asia, India And Others. Each Of These Regions Is Analyzed On Basis Of Market Findings Across Major Countries In These Regions For A Macro-Level Understanding Of The Market.

