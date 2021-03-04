5G Wireless Ecosystem Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 3,88,835 Million By 2027: FnF Research

According to the report, the global 5G wireless ecosystem market is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 84,076 million in 2020 and is projected to hit the revenue of around USD 3,88,835 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 24.5% between 2020 and 2027.

5G is the fifth generation wireless networking technology that offers broadband access. Apart from providing enhanced speed, the fifth-generation network system is also predicted to aid the lucrative need of the IoT ecosystem, thereby serving the communication requirements of the connected equipment across the globe. The 5G wireless ecosystem can bring a paradigm shift in the wireless networking domain and will assist in improving the machine-to-machine device connectivity management activities.

Huge requirement for increased bandwidth to drive the market growth

Rise in the demand for more bandwidth by the consumers in order to acquire higher internet speed and incessant internet service will drive the growth of 5G wireless ecosystem market during the forecast timeline. Additionally, the need for more bandwidth for video streaming, mobile online gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and uploading & downloading of data or files on smartphones will enlarge the market scope.

Apart from this, key beneficial features such as reduced latency, high system capacity, energy savings, cost reductions, and high data rates offered by 5G wireless ecosystem will drive the business growth during the forecast timeline. Apparently, rise in the usage of smartphones for entertainment as well as work-related events will further boost the market trends. Nonetheless, high infrastructural costs, growing concerns about environmental damage by ecologists, and security issues can retard the market surge during the forecast timeline.

Industry Major Market Players

Nokia Networks,

Xilinx Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Intel Corporation,

Ericsson,

Ciena Corporation,

ZTE Corporation,

Fujitsu Ltd.,

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. ,

Samsung,

Vodafone,

AT&T Inc.,

Sprint Corporation,

VMware Inc.,

Juniper Networks Inc.,

Verizon Communications.

Enterprise access equipment to dominate the component segment over the forecast timeline

The enterprise access equipment segment is projected to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue during the forecast period. In addition to this, the segment is also predicted to register the highest CAGR of about 47.4% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the segment is likely due to the ability of the device to provide web-based interface & auditing solutions for user management as well as resource management groups. Moreover, RSA security devices provide critical security in the form of content personalization, firewalls, role-based access control, provisioning systems, and ids.

Enterprise segment to contribute a major revenue share of the overall market during the forecast period

The growth of this end-user segment can be credited to the heavy dependence of the large firms on 5G wireless systems. Apart from this, issues like privacy, safety, and confidentiality of sensitive data will further spur the growth of the enterprise segment over the forecast timeframe.

North America to hold major market share over the forecast timeframe

The North American market is slated to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 31,130 million by 2027. The growth of the regional market can be credited to the presence of giant players like Cohere Technologies, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, and Verizon Communications Inc. In addition to this, massive demand for connected devices and growing usage of smartphones along with the rise in internet connectivity & usage will proliferate the market demand in the region.

This report segments the 5G Wireless Ecosystem market as follows:

Global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: By Components Segment Analysis

Chipsets FPGA Others

Small Cell Infrastructure

Wireless Devices

Macro Base Stations

5G Communication Service

Network Switches & Routers

Enterprise Access Equipment

Others

Global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Enterprise

Individuals

