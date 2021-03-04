2-Ethylhexanol Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leaders, Growing CAGR value at a 6.1%

A recent report on 2-Ethylhexanol Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) is a branched, eight-carbon chiral alcohol. It is a colorless liquid that is poorly soluble in water but soluble in most organic solvents.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) is used in manufacture of chemical intermediaries and solvents,coatings and paints,agrochemicals,metallurgy.The chemical intermediaries and solvents segment is estimated to be the largest with a high market valuation. This segment is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The coatings and paints segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to push the growth of the global market in the years to follow

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Ethylhexanol.

This report studies the global market size of 2-Ethylhexanol, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the 2-Ethylhexanol production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

LG Chem

Ineos

KH Chemicals

Biesterfeld

SABIC

China National Petroleum

Arkema

Eastman

Grupa Azoty

Banner

Mitsubishi

Sinopec

Formosa Plastic

Elekeiroz

Zak

Fred Holmberg

Chengdu XiYa Chemical

Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech

Market Segment by Product Type

Lower than 99% Purity

99%-99.5% Purity

Higher than 99.5% Purity

Market Segment by Application

Coatings and Paints

Chemical Intermediaries and Solvents

Agrochemicals

Metallurgy

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the 2-Ethylhexanol status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key 2-Ethylhexanol manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Ethylhexanol are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

