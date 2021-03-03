Wireless Network Security Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc

The Wireless Network Security Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Wireless Network Security Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Aruba Networks and others.

Regional Outlook of Wireless Network Security Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – Juniper Networks updated its connected security portfolio with encrypted traffic analysis for Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) and SecIntel for the Mist platform wireless access. With these additions to the company’s Connected Security solution portfolio, Juniper delivers an offering to secure all traffic within an organization, whether encrypted or unencrypted, throughout all parts of the network, whether access, campus, WAN or data center.

– April 2020 – To meet the growing demand for wireless connectivity in the most challenging environments, Cisco Systems announced its intent to acquire Fluidmesh Networks, a privately-held, US-based security company renowned for providing wireless backhaul systems. Fluidmesh’s technology will complement Cisco’s robust industrial wireless network security portfolio, providing reliable and resilient wireless solutions for mission-critical applications.

Key Market Trends:

Retail is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The retail industry is witnessing growth in the last two years, especially with the massive expansion of the e-commerce industry, across the globe. Hence, the retailers are not only utilizing IoT solutions to improve their operational efficiency but also to enhance the customer experience to gain competitive advantages. With the increasing use of IoT in retail space, the demand for wireless security is expected to augment over the forecasted period. Retail companies are facing a landscape filled with growing and increasingly sophisticated threats, and the financial impact of these breaches is soaring.

– Moreover, the number of IoT connected devices in the Retail sector is increasing exponentially. For instance, in the EU region alone, the number of connected devices used in the retail industry was 2.28 million units in 2019 and is expected to grow until 3.09 million units by 2025, as per ENTO reports. IoT is playing a significant role in process automation and enhancing the operational efficiency of retail stores.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the market. The United States plays a crucial role in generating demand from the region when compared to Canada. The region is a pioneer in the adoption of advanced technology. Additionally, the presence of large enterprises, the increasing frequency of network attacks, and the growing number of hosted servers in the United States are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the region has a significant foothold of key vendors of the market. Some of them include Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

– Moreover, cyberattacks in the North American region, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly. They have reached an all-time high, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing number of connected devices in the region. In the United States, consumers are using public clouds, and many of their mobile applications are preloaded with personal information for the convenience of banking, shopping, communication, etc. With the increasing smart home environment in the United States, the possibility of security and privacy hazards through exploiting malicious hackers is also rising.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.