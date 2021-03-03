Why the future of Neo and Challenger Bank Market is bright | Atom Bank plc, Fidor Solutions AG, Monzo Bank Limited

The ‘ Neo and Challenger Bank market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Neo and Challenger Bank derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Neo and Challenger Bank market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Neo and Challenger Bank market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR884

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Neo bank are digital-only banks without any physical branches and operates on a partnered bank license in the market. These banks provide digital and mobile-first financial payment solutions, remittances & money transfers services, lending, checking & saving account, insurance, and mortgages completely via mobile applications. In addition, neo banks also provide value-added services such as automated accounting, expenses management, and payroll, especially to growing small & medium enterprises.

Challenger banks are established firms and operate with a full banking license in the market. These banks provide services such as lending, investments & savings accounts, checking & merchant accounts, mobile banking, credit cards, mobile banking, and others (retirement savings, insurance products, and buying & selling of cryptocurrency). These banks are continuously challenging over existing traditional banks, by innovating & integrating several technologies in their product offerings.

Together, neo and challenger banks have entered in the banking industry with advance features, real-time services and client-centric products & services posing challenges for the existing traditional banks in the market.

Higher interest rates offered to customers over traditional banks, government & regulatory supports toward banking operations, and better convenience provided via mobile applications are major driving factors of the market. However, acquiring customers online and profitability for these start-up banks limit the market growth. Moreover, the neo and challenger bank market is expected to have lucrative opportunities such as to expand their business by strengthening online offerings to unbanked population in the emerging economies. In addition, business expansion, development of existing banking portfolio, bundling the product offerings and provide customized solutions are remaining some other focus areas for these Fintech banks in the upcoming years.

The neo and challenger bank market is segmented on the basis of service type, end user, and region. In terms of service type, it is classified into loans, mobile banking, checking & savings account, payment & money transfer, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into business and personal. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global neo and challenger bank market analysis are Atom Bank plc, Fidor Solutions AG, Monzo Bank Limited, Movencorp, Inc., MYbank, Number26 GmbH, Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Tandem Bank, UBank limited, and WeBank. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global neo and challenger bank market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global neo and challenger bank market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Service Type

– Loans

– Mobile Banking

– Checking & Savings Account

– Payment & Money Transfer

– Others

By End User

– Business

– Personal

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Atom Bank plc

– Fidor Solutions AG

– Monzo Bank Limited

– Movencorp, Inc.

– MYbank

– Number26 GmbH

– Simple Finance Technology Corporation

– Tandem Bank

– UBank limited

– WeBank

Key Segments Studied in the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR884

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global market by application, by product, by end user and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this market?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR884

Key Points Covered in Neo and Challenger Bank Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Neo and Challenger Bank market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Neo and Challenger Bank Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR884

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/