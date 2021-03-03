What Is the Current Scenario of the Ambulatory EHR Market?
The rising utilization of healthcare information technologies (HITs) is one of the key factors fuelling the rise in the adoption of ambulatory electronic health records (EHR) across the globe. HITs enable the efficient management of health information stored in various computer systems and also provide a secure exchange of this information between providers, payers, and consumers. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the incorporation of EHR solutions in the U.S. by office-based physicians increased by 6.6% from 2013 to 2014.
Receive Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ehr-market/report-sample
Due to these factors, the global ambulatory EHR market is expected to register huge growth in future. Ambulatory EHR is widely used by hospital-owned ambulatory centers and independent centers. Of these, the higher demand for EHR was observed in hospital-owned ambulatory centers in the past, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising patient base at full-fledged hospitals.
Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=ehr-market
Globally, the highest utilization of ambulatory EHR was observed in North America. The major factor responsible for the boom of the ambulatory EHR market in North America is the increasing number of government initiatives in the region, promoting healthcare and medical expenditure, primarily in order to meet the demands of the growing geriatric population. In 2017, it was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that 85.9% of office-based physicians in the U.S. were using at least a basic EHR system, while 79.7% had a certified EHR system.
This study covers
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders