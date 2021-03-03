What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Market?

Among the leading causes of death and disability across the globe is also air pollution. Due to technological advancements, which have led to the development of machines which burn fossil fuels for generating energy for different purposes, the quality of air has been declining swiftly. As per the 2016 Global Burden of Disease report, about 6.1 million deaths occur due to air pollution globally, and the low and middle-income countries, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, account for 90% of this burden. This is due to the large population base of countries in the region .

Receive Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/asia-pacific-air-quality-monitoring-market/report-sample

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the APAC air quality monitoring market attained a value of $936.6 million and is projected to generate a revenue of $1.7 billion by 2023, advancing at a 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Both outdoor and indoor air quality monitoring systems are available in the market. In the past, the demand for indoor air quality monitoring systems was higher; however, the requirement for outdoor air quality monitoring systems is also predicted to increase considerably in the coming years. These systems can monitor chemical, biological, and physical pollutants.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=asia-pacific-air-quality-monitoring-market

In the coming years though, China is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing APAC air quality monitoring market, which is attributed to the surging air pollution levels and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the country. According to the World Air Quality Index project, Beijing reported an air quality index of 275, which is unhealthy on an alarmingly high level. Because of this and rising awareness regarding environmental and healthcare implications of high pollution levels, the government is focusing on curbing this problem.

This study covers