Wet Glue Labelling Machine Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Ace Technologies Pvt Ltd., Brothers Pharmamach (India) Pvt Ltd, Langguth GmbH – Etikettiermaschinen

The Wet Glue Labelling Machine Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The wet glue labelling machine market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Wet Glue Labelling Machine market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Ace Technologies Pvt Ltd., Brothers Pharmamach (India) Pvt Ltd, Langguth GmbH – Etikettiermaschinen, Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co.,Ltd., Packwell India Machinery, Denmark Machine Tools, Qingdao Senmei Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Penglai Industrial Corporation Limited, Gernep GmbH, Maruti Machines Pvt. Ltd., Shree Bhagwati Machtech (India) Pvt. Ltd, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2019 – Print-Leeds won the contract for the entirety of Marston’s label production for its bottled beers, including brands such as Wainwright, Hobgoblin, McEwan’s and Pedigree. Print-Leeds is looking to strengthen its digital print capabilities after dealing a GBP 2 million contract to become the sole wet glue label supplier for Marston’s Beer Company.

– Sep 2018 – Verso Corporation announced the launch of three new label papers, OptiLabel HB, OptiLitho C1S, and OptiPrime Inkjet WS, further expanding its specialty label paper portfolio, the largest in North America. OptiLitho C1S is a new range of C1S glue-applied cut and stack label papers for the label and converting applications.

Key Market Trends:

Wine and Beer in Beverage Account for Significant Market Share

– Moreover, various companies demand glue that can withstand ice-cold refrigerator temperatures and can hold up when submerged in water at the bottom of an icy cooler. The manufacturers are focusing to produce the glues which can withstand the above factor. For instance, Krones Group, headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany, provides HB Fuller product Swifttak PWL5120 which is a cold glue labeller for a beer bottle. This is an opaque, synthetic polymer-based glue for use on a wide range of rotary labellers that can adhere to cold, wet bottles and offers ice-proof bonds.

– According to U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) and U.S. Commerce Department, in 2018, the U.S. beer industry shipped (sold) 202.2 million barrels of beer. This indicates the high demand for wet glue labelling machine for beer labelling with increasing opportunities.

– Moreover, according to the Beer Institute, the U.S. beer industry sells more than USD 119.3 billion in beer and malt-based beverages to U.S. consumers each year. As the beer market is growing every year the demand for wet glue especially for paper and metallized paper will effectively increase the market of wet glue labelling machine.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population in the world. With increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, the demand for packaging in the food and beverage industry, and the need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions is increasing. China & India are expected to witness positive growth in the wet glue labels market owing to rising growth in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

– With a significant rise in the number of working-class individuals and the increase in disposable incomes of the people in this region, the adoption of premium and high-quality beers in this region is increasing. The increasing consumption of beer and spirit drinks in the region has been a significant factor for the growth of the market. WHO has stated that 92% of the alcohol consumers in India prefer spirits over beer and wine.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

