Water Soluble Films Industry-Exclusive Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Kuraray Co. Ltd, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Aicello Corporation and more.

Global Water Soluble Films Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=402810

The water soluble films market is estimated to grow from USD 364 million in 2020 to USD 476 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The water soluble films market is driven mainly by growing pharmaceutical industry. However, is high cost is expected to restrain the market growth.

“Cold water soluble films expected to be the fastest-growing type of the water soluble films market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025”

Cold water soluble films accounted for the largest share of the overall water soluble films market, in terms of value, in 2019. There are three sub-types of cold water soluble films, namely, type Z, type C, and type W. They are categorized based on water temperature. Type Z water soluble films can dissolve at 5oC and above, type C can dissolve at 15oC and above, and type W can dissolve at 25oC and above. Cold water soluble films are used in many applications.

“The detergent packaging estimated to account for the largest share of the overall water soluble films market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025”

Detergent packaging is the largest application of water soluble films, followed by agrochemical packaging. The need for convenient handling and less wastage of products in the developed markets will boost the use of water soluble film for detergent packaging. The increasing population in developing countries demand better crop yield to meet the demand for food, which entail proper, safer, and better use of agrochemicals for better agricultural output.

“Strong foothold of water soluble films manufacturers in North America to drive the demand for water soluble films in the region.”

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries covered in the region. Mexico is the fastest-growing market for water soluble films. The market in the country is driven by the focus on the development of the sector. Biodegradable films are gaining popularity in the US as the cost of disposal of such films is reduced.

#Key Players- Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Aicello Corporation (Japan), Arrow Greentech Ltd. (India), Cortec Corporation (US), Changzhou Greencradleland Macromolecule Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Guangdong Water Soluble Proudly Co. Ltd. (China), Noble Industries (India), and AMC (UK).

Access Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=402810

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Water Soluble Films Market: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Water Soluble Films: Market Definition And Inclusions, By Type

1.2.3 Water Soluble Films: Market Definition And Inclusions, By Application

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Water Soluble Films Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Water Soluble Films Market: Study Approach

2.1.1 Supply Side Approach

2.1.2 Demand Side Approach

2.2 Forecast Number Calculation

2.2.1 Supply Side

2.2.2 Demand Side

2.3 Research Data

2.3.1 Secondary Data

2.3.2 Primary Data

2.3.2.1 Primary Interviews – Demand And Supply-Side

2.3.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Data Triangulation

Figure 1 Water Soluble Films Market: Data Triangulation

2.6 Factors Analysis

2.7 Assumptions

2.8 Limitations & Risks Associated With Water Soluble Films Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 2 Detergent Packaging To Be Largest Application Of Water Soluble Films

Figure 3 North America Accounted For Largest Market Share In 2019

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Water Soluble Films Market

Figure 4 Rising Environmental Concern To Drive Water Soluble Films Market During Forecast Period

4.2 Water Soluble Films Market Size, By Region

Figure 5 North America To Be Largest Water Soluble Films Market During Forecast Period

4.3 North America: Water Soluble Films Market, By Application And Country, 2019

Figure 6 Us Accounted For The Largest Market Share In North America

4.4 Water Soluble Films Market Size, By Application

Figure 7 Detergent Packaging To Be The Dominant Segment

4.5 Water Soluble Films Market Attractiveness

Figure 8 India To Be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 9 Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities In Water Soluble Films Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand For Convenience Food Items

5.2.1.2 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry In Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Rise In Production Of Single & Unit Dose Packaging In Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.4 Focus Of Governments On Green Procurement Policies

5.2.1.5 Increased Demand From The Agriculture Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Of Water Soluble Film Compared To Conventional Plastic Films

5.2.2.2 Increasing Overall Packaging Costs Owing To Dynamic Regulatory Policies

5.2.2.3 Expert Handling And Low Market Penetration

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Edible Water Soluble Film

5.2.3.2 Development Of New Applications

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 10 Water Soluble Films Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 1 Water Soluble Films: Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat Of New Substitute

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 11 Supply Chain Analysis For Water Soluble Film

Table 2 Water Soluble Film Supply Chain

5.4.1 Raw Materials

5.4.2 Manufacturing

5.4.3 Distribution Network

5.4.4 End User

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Water Soluble Films: New Technologies

5.6 Shift In Revenue Streams Due To Megatrends In End-Use Industries

Figure 12 Water Soluble Films Market: Changing Revenue Mix

5.7 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

Figure 13 Water Soluble Films Market: Ecosystem

5.8 Case Studies

5.9 Water Soluble Films Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, And Non-Covid-19 Scenario

Figure 14 Market Size As Per Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, And Non-Covid-19 Scenario

5.9.1 Non-Covid-19 Scenario

5.9.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.9.3 Pessimistic Scenario

5.9.4 Realistic Scenario

5.10 Water Soluble Films Patent Analysis

5.10.1 Methodology

5.10.2 Document Type

5.10.3 Number Of Patents Granted In A Year, 2015-2020

5.10.4 Insight

5.10.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.10.6 Top Applicants

5.10.6.1 Top Companies With Highest Number Of Patent Applications In Last Ten Years

5.10.7 List Of Patents By Monosol Llc

5.10.8 List Of Patents By Procter & Gamble

5.10.9 List Of Patents By Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

5.10.10 List Of Patents By Kuraray Co., Ltd.

5.10.11 List Of Patents By Novozymes As

5.11 Tariff And Regulatory Landscape

5.11.1 Regulations Related To Water Soluble Films

5.11.2 Tariff Imposed By China On Products Imported From Us

5.12 Average Selling Price

Table 3 Water Soluble Films: Global Average Price, 2018–2025 (Usd/Kg)

5.13 Industry Outlook

5.13.1 Gdp Trends And Forecasts Of Major Economies

Table 4 Gdp Trends And Forecasts, By Major Economies, 2017–2024 (Usd Billion)

5.14 Trade Data Statistics

Figure 15 Water Soluble Films Import, By Key Countries, 2016-2019 (Usd)

Table 5 Import Of Water Soluble Films, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd)

Figure 16 Water Soluble Films Export, By Key Countries, 2016-2019 (Usd)

Table 6 Export Of Water Soluble Films, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd)

5.14.1 Introduction

5.14.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 17 Country-Wise Spread Of Covid-19

5.14.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 18 Revised Gdp Forecast For Select G20 Countries In 2020

5.14.3.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economy: Scenario Assessment

Figure 19 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 20 Scenarios Of Covid-19 Impact

5.15 Impact Of Covid-19: Customer Analysis

5.15.1 Disruptions In Detergent Industry

5.15.1.1 Impact On Customers’ Output & Strategies To Resume/Improve Production

Table 7 Announcements By Detergent Companies

5.15.1.2 Customers’ Most-Impacted Regions

Table 8 Opportunity Assessment: Short-Term Strategies To Manage Cost Structures And Supply Chains

5.15.1.3 Mnm’s Viewpoint On Growth Outlook And New Market Opportunities

6 Water Soluble Films Market, By Type

…..CONTINUED

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=402810