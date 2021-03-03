Warehouse Robotics Market 2021 Latest Developments and Growth Analysis – Honeywell International Incorporation, Toshiba Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies

The Global Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global warehouse robotics market was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 11.54% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players:

ABB Limited, Kiva Systems (Amazon Robotics LLC), Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (Aethon Incorporation), InVia Robotics Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporation, Toshiba Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Yaskawa Motoman), Kuka AG, Fetch Robotics Inc., Geek+ Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co. Ltd, Syrius Robotics, Locus Robotics and others.

Industry News

– February 2020 – ABB Limited and Covariant announced a partnership to bring AI-enabled robotics solutions to market, starting with a fully autonomous warehouse order fulfillment solution and the partnership brings together the two companies with a common vision for robotics enabled by AI, where intelligent robots work alongside humans in dynamic environments, collectively learning and improving with every task completed.

– September 2019 – Honeywell had signed an agreement with retail supply chain services provider The Apparel Logistics Group to help the company in the expansion of the e-commerce order output at its distribution center in Dallas. Under this agreement, The Apparel Logistics Group, which engages in third-party logistics and order fulfillment services for apparel, footwear, and accessories will incorporate Honeywell ‘s automated material handling solutions.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Number of SKUs

– An increasing number of SKUs (stock-keeping units) is quite common in the industry, as there is a constant introduction of new products on a regular basis. The luxury of customization and the growing number of consumer choices through the e-commerce platform has pushed the demand for an expanded inventory, with a host of options and styles available at the disposable of the e-commerce retailers for dispatch on request.

– According to the Materials Management & Distribution Report, Just-in-time ordering, direct-to-consumer distribution, and shifting retailer-wholesaler relationships are decreasing the number of large-pallet orders received by distributors. In turn, the growth of small, multiple SKU orders is forcing warehouses to automate.

– Automated, efficient mini-load storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) address this market challenge by employing lightweight cranes that can sort individual totes, cases, trays, and crates while optimizing storage and releasing key delivery and labor resources. These systems maximize supply chain efficiency through the automation of key processes, including goods arrival, maximized inventory storage, and the fulfillment of outbound shipping orders.

– To meet the demand for home delivery (or curbside delivery), warehouses are increasing in size. The average size of warehouses in 2000 was around 65,000 square feet, compared to >200,000 square feet in 2020. The increase in size helps warehouses to cope with higher volumes and a growing number of SKUs.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Warehouse Robotics market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Warehouse Robotics market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Warehouse Robotics market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Warehouse Robotics market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Warehouse Robotics market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Warehouse Robotics market.

Finally, the Warehouse Robotics Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

