Wallpaper Market Size, Status, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Wallpaper Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Wallpaper market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Wallpaper investments from 2021 till 2026.

The wallpaper market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Wallpaper Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592964/wallpaper-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Wallpaper Market :

York Wall Coverings Inc., Brewster Wallpaper Corporation, F. Schumacher & Co, AS Creation Tapeten AG, Sangetsu Corporation, Erismann & Cie. GmbH, Laura Ashley Holdings PLC, Grandeco Wallfashion Group, Walker Greenbank PLC, Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG, LEN-TEX Corporation, Asian Paints Ltd, Gratex Industries Ltd and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– August 2019 – Alpha Workshops Inc. partnered with Benjamin Moore & Co. for 18 years for handmade wallpaper collections. The wallpaper line, available at Benjamin Moore retailers and on the Alpha Workshops website, includes five wallpaper patterns in three colorways, produced by hand in the Alpha Workshops studio.

– July 2019 – Monsoon Accessorize launched the first-ever range of wallpaper, featuring 13 different bold designs. There are four floral and tropical collections in the range, vibrant florals, wild prints, metallics, and exquisite wallflowers.

Key Market Trends: –

Non-Woven Wallpaper is Expected to Offer Potential Growth

– Non-woven wallpapers are relatively new, in comparison with vinyl and paper-based wallpapers, with the product being in the market for just over a decade. These wallpapers consist of a base of polyester fibers and cellulose. Non-woven wallpaper even helps in covering the cracks and defects on the walls.

– The rising trend of do-it-yourself is one of the major trends that has triggered an interest in non-woven wallpapers among consumers. These wallpapers are easy to install and offer tear-proof and water-proof operations, while being breathable, preventing molding on walls. Also, these are suitable bathrooms and kitchen as they eliminate the problem of mildew and mold since the vapors arent locked between the wall and the paper.

– Additionally, these non-woven wallpapers offer tear-resistant characteristics, which makes it much easier to remove and install. The ease of repair to the wallpapers is also another crucial and appealing factor to a larger set of consumers looking for long-term solutions, thus, driving the demand in the commercial sector.

– In January 2020, Trade fair – Heimtextil, the furnishings industrys first trade show, was held. It highlighted the importance of non-woven wallpapers, and companies showcased their collections. For instance, Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG showcased its collection named Bricklane, a non-woven collection of 38 wallpapers and 11 digital panels.

North America to Hold Significant Market Share

– In the United States, the public residential building construction spending rose from USD 5.07 billion in 2014 to USD 6.55 billion in 2019, according to the United States Census Bureau. With this, huge investments were made in home dcor and home improvements in the United States, which propelled the wall covering the market in the country.

– Also, the commercial construction sector is on an upswing. According to the FMI Corporation, in the United States, the new commercial buildings are expected to value USD 99.42 billion in 2021 from USD 47.33 billion in 2012.

– The customized offering helps in driving the market. Flavor Paper, a New York-based wallpaper company, has stepped into the niche area, where a selection of readily available images can be sized to fit specific dimensions or customize the wallpapers by taking buyers’ high-resolution digital images and turn them into full-scale wall murals.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592964/wallpaper-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]