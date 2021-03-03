Veterinary Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market 2021 Global Research and Analysis 2026 | Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Zoetis, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

The Veterinary Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Veterinary Infectious Disease Therapeutics market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

Microorganisms are tiny living creatures that are present everywhere, such as bacteria and viruses. Few of the thousands of species of microorganisms invade, multiply, and cause illness in animals and people. Most of the microorganisms live on the skin, in the mouth, upper airways and intestines without causing any harmful disease but some of the microorganism lives in or on a pet, or invades and causes disease depends on the nature of the microorganism and the state of the pets natural defenses.

According to World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), estimates that 60% to 80% of emerging diseases are zoonotic which indicates the importance of veterinarians in the identification, prevention, and control of infectious diseases. For Example, Rift Valley Fever is an endemic zoonotic disease in Africa and the Middle East that costs producers USD 427 million every year. Increasing prevalence of infectious disease and increasing demand for dairy, meat, and poultry products due to the increasing population size are the key driving factors in the veterinary infectious disease therapeutics market.

Elanco, Merck & Co. Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Zoetis, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Sante, Virbac S.A, Bayer AG, Vetoquinol S.A, IDEXX Laboratories

Antibiotics Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

Antibiotic drugs are generally used in veterinary medicine to treat infectious diseases that are caused by bacteria and other microorganisms. Different classes of antibiotics are available for the treatment of infectious diseases in animals, including penicillins, cephalosporins, cephamycins, aminoglycosides, etc. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by infections, organisms, and parasites that spread between animals and humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the year 2017, found that 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths are caused due to zoonotic diseases.

Hence, owing to the rising number of zoonotic diseases, along with rising pet ownership and increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the veterinary therapeutics are expected to drive the market growth.

The veterinary infectious disease therapeutics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the major market players are Elanco, Merck & Co. Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Zoetis, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Sante, Virbac S.A, Bayer AG, Vetoquinol S.A, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

