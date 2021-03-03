Variable Area Flowmeters Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% by 2030

Demand Shortfall to Blur with Launch of COVID-19 Vaccines

Manufacturers of process instrumentation and measurement solutions are struggling financially to meet the demands of clients during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. They are increasing efforts to continuously monitor and follow recommendations of global and local health authorities. Companies in the variable area flowmeters market are increasing efforts to adopt contingency plans and meet mission critical applications of clients.

Companies in the variable area flowmeters market are focusing on essential industries, such as F&B, power, and oil & gas industries to keep economies running during the COVID-19 era. In order to abide by social distancing norms, companies are remotely available to serve their clients via email and mobile devices. The potential COVID-19 vaccines are predicted to revive market growth and meet the demand for products.

Electromagnetic Flowmeters Prove Game Changer for Measurement of Abrasive Liquids

The variable area flowmeters market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. However, there is lack of products that comply with challenging applications of oxidizing and reducing agents. Thus, Titan Enterprises’ OG series flowmeters are gaining increased popularity for their reliable design and Hastelloy C choice of material to withstand corrosive fluid handling and other harsh environments.

Electromagnetic flowmeters are gaining popularity in pharmaceutical, mining, and water management industries, among others, in the variable area flowmeters market. ISOIL Industria— a provider of systems and instrumentation for the measurement, is expanding its business with electromagnetic flowmeters that are suitable for measurement of abrasive liquids, sand mixtures, suspended solids, and the likes.

Low Cost of Operation Preferred by Users in Fluid Power Industry

Manufacturers in the variable area flowmeters market are increasing efforts to develop products that are high performance and deploy low cost of operation. For instance, Badger Meter— a manufacturer of metering products using flow measurement and control technologies, is increasing its marketing capabilities to acquire visibility for its variable area flowmeters that are designed for easy installation and require minimum maintenance.

The quick visual flow indication on an easy to read linear scale is being highly preferred by end users. Hence, manufacturers are developing systems with meters that are suitable to monitor a wide range of liquids, fluids, and emulsions. This indicates why the variable area flowmeters market is projected to surpass the valuation of US$ 430 Mn by the end of 2030.

Different Installation Styles with Acrylic Flowmeters Create Business Opportunities

Different styles of flowmeters for inline, panel mount, and closed pipe installations are being incorporated in systems by manufacturers in the variable area flowmeters market. Blue-White Industries— a manufacturer of chemical metering pumps and flowmeters, is increasing its product portfolio in acrylic variable area flowmeters that are available for different installation styles and with a broad range of flow rates.

Companies in the variable area flowmeters market are boosting their output capacities in polysulfone flowmeters made with durable meter bodies that offer unmatched heat and chemical resistance. They are manufacturing products that are suitable for phosphate esters, compressed gases, and water-based liquids.

Digital Flowmeters Eliminate Need of Electric Connections

Manufacturers in the variable area flowmeters market are establishing stable revenue streams in power and chemical applications. They are increasing efforts to unlock revenue opportunities in petrochemical, aerospace, and military applications to broaden the income sources. High-quality and reliable flow instrumentation is being preferred by clients in the pulp & paper and water & wastewater treatment industries.

Suppliers are stocking products from different companies such as Dwyer, Kytola, and KROHNE in order to gain recognition as representatives of authorized distributors and manufacturers. As such, digital variable area flowmeters are being highly publicized for their advantageous high sensitive magnetic field detection sensor technology. Digital flowmeters are eliminating the need of electrical connections since they operate on battery.

