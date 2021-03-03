US Turf Protection Market Size, Share, Current trends, opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2021 – 2027

Turf Protection Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Turf Protection Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

All of the sports events found host cities all over the world, showing rising parallel requirements to host sporting events in different sizes relying on the requirements, scale, and objectives. Hence, maintaining turf is important for commercial sports purposes.

Scope of The Report:

Turf protection refers to the maintenance and protection of turfs by employing biological, chemical, or mechanical goods. The global demand for turf protection added up for a huge income during the coming period. The turf protection sector is predicted to provide growth opportunities for the vendors present in the global market due to the increasing requirement for biological turf protection systems. The new bio-based turf protection goods offer high-performance in protecting turfs from abiotic stress & pests and are eco-friendly in nature.

The global turf protection market has been divided by application and product type.

By product type, the global turf protection market has been segmented into chemical, mechanical, and biological. The chemical section is predicted to get the biggest income share. The supremacy of the section can be credited to the high employment of synthetic chemicals regardless of the strict laws imposed on their employment. Moreover, chemical turf protectants are cheap and are highly competent.

By application, the global turf protection market has been divided as stress protection, pest protection, scarification, and others. The pest protection section is predicted to garner the biggest market share during the coming period and clock the utmost development rate owing to the requirement of managing pests in turfs owing to the rising employment of pesticides for turf protection as pests worsen the functional or aesthetic value of turfs.

Turf Protection key players:

The major players included in the global turf protection market forecast are,

Soil Technologies Corporation

Syngenta AG

The Andersons Inc.

Epicore BioNetworks Inc.

Lucerne Biotech UK Ltd.

FMC Corporation

CoreBiologic, LLC

Eco Sustainable Solutions Ltd.

Pure AG

Corteva Agriscience

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Backyard Organics, LLC

Evans Turf Supplies Ltd

TeraGanix, Inc.,

Nuturf Pty. Ltd.

Turf Protection Market Key Segments:

By Solution Type:

Biological

Chemical

Mechanical

By Product Type:

Stress protection

Pest protection

Scarification

By Application Type:

Seed

Foliar

Soil

Increasing Requirement For Turf For Commercial And Residential Properties Will Power Growth Of Turf Protection Market

The Market In North America Is Predicted To Lead The Global Turf Protection Market Due To The Availability Of Good Infrastructure In The Region For Turf Industry

The global turf protection market has been divided, by region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. The market in North America is predicted to lead the global turf protection market due to the availability of good infrastructure in the region for turf industry, mainly in the US. Moreover, the acceptance of herbicides and synthetic pesticides as cheap turf protection solutions is also powering the development of the regional market. However, the growth of tourism industry and infrastructure development in Asia Pacific is predicted to power the requirement for turfs in the area, which in turn is predicted to help in clocking the highest development rate for the turf protection market in Asia Pacific.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

