US Automotive Additives Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2021 – 2027

Scope of The Report:

Additives are materials that are added to a substance in order to improve its properties. Additives are employed in vehicles for different purposes. Plastic additives are employed to elevate shock absorbing property and resistance of plastics that are employed to create automotive element. While, fuel additives are elements that are used to improve the efficiency of fuels employed in vehicles so as to attain the target of improved carbon footprint and lowered vehicular emissions. Fuel automotive additives are majorly added together with the engine oil, while other additives together with transmission oil, and coolant so as to enhance their respective performance.

The global automotive additives market can be divided by application, type, electric vehicle, vehicle, and region. By type, the automotive additives market can be divided into plastic additives, oil additives, and fuel additives. The oil additives can be petroleum based or synthetic. Oil additives have different applications. The plastic additives section is further sub-divided into anti-scratch agent, plasticizers, antioxidants, and stabilizers. The fuel additives section is further sub-divided into Octane boosters, fuel stabilizers, fuel injector cleaners, corrosion inhibitor, anti-gel diesel additives, CETANE improvers, and others. The plastic additives section is predicted to see remarkable development during the coming period due to the rising efforts for metal to plastic conversion by main OEMs for increasing the durability of vehicle components and for vehicle downsizing.

By application, the automotive additives market can be segmented into exterior, interior, electric & electronics, and under the hood. Exposure to sunlight, particularly at high temperatures is predicted to result in discoloration of plastic components and loss of mechanical properties. Consistent exposure of exterior vehicle elements such as rocker panels, bumpers, tail gates, fenders, windshield, and glazing & lighting to high temperatures and sunlight is powering the employment of stabilizers such as heat stabilizer and light stabilizer in order to protect these exterior elements of the vehicle.

Automotive Additives Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global automotive additives market forecast are,

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Covestro AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

SABIC

EVONIK

Afton Chemical

The Lubrizol Corporation.

Automotive Additives Market Key Segments:

By Plastic Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PUR), Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

By Plastic Additives Type: Plasticizers, Anti-Scratch, Stabilizers, Antioxidants, Others

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

By Automotive Application: Exterior, Interior, Under the Hood, Electronics & Electrical

Rising Acceptance Of Alternative Fuel Sources In Recent Times Is Predicted To Offer Promising Applications For The Employment Of Automotive Additives

Rising stringent regulations and norms about enhanced fuel-efficiency are being laid down by different regulatory bodies in different countries and are predicted to power the automotive additives market in the coming future. Rising acceptance of alternative fuel sources such as biodiesel and ethanol in recent times is predicted to offer promising applications for the employment of automotive additives in the coming few years. Increasing requirement for enhanced crashworthiness, enhanced strength, and increased durability of vehicles is powering the employment of plastic additives in vehicles’ plastic components. Rising aim of major vehicle manufacturers on metal to plastic replacement in recent times is predicted to power the automotive additives market during the coming period.

In The Coming Period, Asia Pacific Is Predicted To Develop And Turn Out To Be The Biggest Market For Automotive Additives

In the coming period, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop and turn out to be the biggest market for automotive additives. The reason behind this is that the Asia Pacific is the center for the making of electric automobiles and passenger cars. The quickest developing section in the automotive additives market is predicted to be polypropylene plastic.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

