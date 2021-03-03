United States (US) MEP Services Market 2021 Business Scenario| Arup Group, AECOM, MEP Engineering, Stantec Inc

United States (US) MEP Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

United States (US) MEP Services Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United States MEP Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026

– Design plays a vital role in MEP services as a significant share of the revenue for any service provider is generated from MEP design. According to a study by Consulting-Specifying Engineer, over half (58%) of the revenue from all of MEP giants combined during 2019 was generated from MEP design, with an average MEP design revenue of USD 83.9 million per firm and observed a significant increase compared to the previous year.

– The US demand for MEP services is driven by new construction and retrofit and renovation demand with both segments, driving a prominent share of the market. However, the new construction segment commands a slight upper hand when it comes to the MEP services market share in the country.

– The concept of sustainability is gaining momentum in the construction design industry; the industry consensus is that installing eco-friendly systems would eventually benefit the environment and the budget. According to the EPA, electricity generation in the US accounts for 40% of the total energy consumption. Thereby vendors in the regions are leveraging the MEP technologies such as solar collectors and ventilation with heat recovery accompanied by their services to counter the demand.

– According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in a commercial building, major energy- consuming sections are HVAC systems at 35% of the total building energy, lighting at 11%, appliances, such as refrigerators, water heaters, and freezers at 18%, and the remaining is shared among various other electronics. This is where MEP service provider’s become vital in developing robust designs that enable consumers to reduce cost.

– However, the pandemic COVID-19 is causing attendant effects on the markets and commercial activities in the region. The engineering and construction industry is presented with challenges that could deepen depending on the length and severity of the crisis in the US. The uncertainty is surrounded by the duration and severity of the crisis resulting in engineering & Design firms? anticipating the recovery.

– In the current market scenario, some of the construction projects have been delayed, and some resulted in cancellation as the result of the impact of COVID-19 on the companies and government bodies that commissioned them. For instance, nearly 30% of imported construction material deployed by the end-user firms from China due to supply chain constraints manufacturing output has declined. These instances showcase some of the negative outlooks of the MEP services market that holds the potential to hinder the market growth.

Top Companies in the United States (US) MEP Services Market are Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., HDR Inc, Arup Group, AECOM, MEP Engineering, Stantec Inc., Affiliated Engineers Inc., Macro Services, WSP Group, AHA Consulting, 7.1.11 Burns Engineering, 7.1.12 Wiley Wilson and Other

Key Market Trends

Retrofit and Renovation to Drive the Market Growth

– Over recent years, despite the recession, construction projects in the United States have experienced positive growth. The United States is considered one of the paramount regions for the construction market worldwide due to its evolving residential market. Moreover, the country’s demand for retrofit and home/building renovations are on the surge; According to a 2019 report by Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, the US market for home improvements and repair was over USD 400 billion annually.

– Home improvement spending in the country has been growing at almost double the rate of rest of the retail sectors, according to the US Department of Commerce. One of the primary contributors toward the growth is the total homeowner equity has nearly doubled in the last five years, enabling homeowners to feel richer and putting more disposable income in their hands, which can be utilized for home improvements.

– Another contributing factor is that approximately 80% of the nation’s 137 million homes are currently at least 20 years old, and 40% are at least 50 years old, according to Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. Such developments are influencing homeowners to increasingly spend on home improvements. In addition, large housing apartment buildings require new amenities to be added according to the demand, which requires robust planning and design.

– In addition to this, the new wave of millennials who are buying homes is often observed to invest in buying old homes that need more repairs. According to Home Advisor, millennials are doing a greater number of home improvement projects each year than any other group in the country.

– Homeowners are not only involved in doing more remodelling projects but are also taking larger discretionary home improvement projects. The pre-household consumer spending on home improvements increased by 17% in 2019, according to the 2019 report by Home Advisor. Owing to such developments, the demand for home/building renovations in the country is expected to observe a significant increase over the coming years.

Demand from Healthcare Institutions to Drive Market Growth

– The healthcare sector in the region is considered one of the crucial sectors for the optimal functioning of the economy. However, it faces the huge problem of inefficient planning and insufficient resources at the healthcare facilities. For instance, researchers from Humana and the University of Pittsburgh reported from their study based on the data from January 2012 to May 2019 that approximately 25% of healthcare spending can be characterized as inefficient.

– Thereby, end-user from the healthcare sector are starting to realize the potential offered by MEP services to leverage inefficiencies in the facilities. Moreover, In a healthcare facility, each department has its specific requirements: operation theatre, Gynaecological Department, or the Paediatrics Department. Additionally, incompetent designs could lead to a catastrophic effect on patient treatment. For instance, low internal air quality could cause adverse effects on the health of the patients. Thus, MEP services hold the potential to support the systems that are the backbone of healthcare operations.

– Furthermore, the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 has showcased the region’s lack of preparation to counter the pandemic and has exposed the health system’s inefficiencies and inequities. For instance, the healthcare infrastructure cannot accommodate COVID-19 patients and has fewer hospital beds per capita than other developed countries.

– Thereby these instances are expected to surge the demand for MEP service as the government bodies in the region are starting to allocate many resources into the construction of efficient medical facilities. For instance, In May 2020, AECOM announced it had completed the New York City Department of Design and Construction’s (DDC) project to construct two temporary hospitals that are aimed to serve as COVID-19 emergency facilities.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

