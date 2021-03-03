United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Size, Status and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Global United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization (CMO) market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Key Players:

Catalent Inc., Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon Inc.), Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Pfizer CentreSource (Pfizer Inc.), Aenova Group, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Baxter Biopharma Solutions (Baxter International Inc.), Lonza Group AG, Siegfried AG and others.

Industry News

– February 2020 – Alchem Laboratories Corporation announced an expansion of its screening and clinical trial manufacturing capabilities. The expansion was made through construction of Building 3, a 12,000 square foot multi-use facility dedicated to high-throughput screening, biologic and drug product manufacturing clean-room areas, and analytical support.

– December 2019 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced its new USD 90 million viral vector CDMO site in Lexington, Massachusetts. The 50,000-square-foot facility will support the development, testing, and manufacture of viral vectors, which are critical to advancing new life-saving gene and cell therapies.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand of API to Witness Significant Market Growth

– The demand for API manufacturing witnessed a sustained rise in the past few years, and it is expected to continue growing steadily. As of August 2019, 28% of the manufacturing facilities making APIs for the US markets are based in the United States.

– Further, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and other chronic and genetic disorders are driving the market of API. For instance, The Alzheimer’s Association stated that an estimated 5.8 million Americans aging 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2020. 80% are age 75 or older, and this number is predicted to reach approx 14 million, worsening the situation over the forecast period. Also, by 2050, a new case of the disease is expected to develop every 33 seconds. This significantly demands more API facility prevailing high stock.

– Furthermore, according to Hemp Business Journal, till 2022, the estimated sales of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States is USD 522 million (human) and USD 125 million (pet/animal). The Wall Street investment firm estimated that in 2018, Americans spent about USD 2 billion on CBD API mostly for treating anxiety, pain, or sleep issues. By 2025, Wall Street predicts that the market value will rise to USD 16 billion. With the increasing rate of chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, and insomnia in the United States people, this significantly supports the market growth.

– Moreover, in context to CBD, in April 2019, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals and Lonza announced an agreement for the large expansion in the manufacturing of a new synthetic derivative of CBD for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and systemic scleroderma. Under the agreement, Lonza Pharma & Biotech focuses on synthesizing the API / drug substance (VCE-004.8) and develop the drug product (EHP-101) as liquid-filled capsules.

– Further, FDA believes the advanced manufacturing technologies could enable the US-based pharmaceutical manufacturing in regaining its competitiveness with China and other foreign countries and can potentially ensure a stable supply of drugs that are critical to the health of the US patients.

– In May 2020, Quartic.ai, and Bright Path Laboratories, a provider of continuous flow reactor technologies, signed an agreement for developing an AI-powered continuous manufacturing platform for active APIs and other small molecule drugs using Bright Path Labs continuous bioreactor and the Quartic.ai smart manufacturing technology. The US imports most of its APIs material used in domestic pharmaceutical products from foreign countries, like China and India. This combined Bright Path Labs-Quartic solution will help strengthen the country’s drug manufacturing independence and ensure a critical supply of medicines to the patients in the United States.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) market.

Finally, the United States Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

