UHT Processing Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2028

UHT processing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.45 billion growing at a CAGR of 12.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in demand of food and beverage products with an extending shelf life has been directly impacting the growth of UHT processing market.

UHT processing is a food processing technology which is used to sterilize liquid food at a high temperature. It is mainly used in processing milk. UHT processing can also be used for various products such as fruit juices, cream, soy milk, yogurt, wine, soups, honey, and stews and various other products. UHT processing is a combination of sterilizer and aseptic unit. In UHT processing maximum destruction of microorganisms is done with minimum chemical changes in the food and beverage product. Optimal temperature and processing time for various products is used.

Growth in dairy industry is main driving factor the UHT processing market. Nutritional changes in the food and beverage products such as milk and decrease in storage costs and logistics is also a driver for the UHT processing market. A higher demand of ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol in applications, such as fuels, pharmaceuticals, personal care, inks, and paints is an opportunity for the UHT processing market.

Higher installation costs and initial capital investment for UHT processing is the main challenge for the UHT processing market. However, wastage of the nutritional values of products during production process is the main restraint for UHT processing market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

UHT Processing Market Scope and Market Size

UHT processing market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, mode of equipment operation, end product, application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on equipment type, the UHT processing market is segmented into heaters, homogenizers, flash cooling and aseptic packaging.

UHT processing market has also been segmented based on mode of equipment operation into direct UHT processing and indirect UHT processing.

Based on end product, the UHT processing market is segmented into liquid and semi-liquid.

Based on application, the UHT processing market is segmented into milk, dairy dessert, juice and soup. Milk is further sub-segmented into normal, flavoured, condensed, evaporated and fortified. Dairy dessert is further sub-segmented into yogurts, creams, ambient drinking yogurts, custards and puddings. Juice is further sub-segmented into nectars and still drinks. Soup is further sub-segmented into dairy alternatives, soy, almond, coconut, rice, oats and hemp.

The countries covered in the UHT processing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the UHT processing market due to increase in consumption of milk and strict guidelines and regulations for the manufacturers is a reason for growth of market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increase in dairy processing equipment and growth in processing of dairy desserts and juices.

In February 2020, Alfa Laval introduced a new generation of double-temperature heat exchangers that offer less risk of high temperature performance. A key feature of the new brazed heat exchangers is what Alfa Laval called the “three-barrier” process. This refers to the combination of the traditional abolition of the two plates and the additional barrier, or “air,” created by the air gap between the two channel plates. In very rare cases where a leak may occur, this design allows for immediate access from outside the unit, thereby reducing the chances of media interference. With this, the company has enhanced its brand image in the market.

