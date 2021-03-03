Turnstile Gates Market Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2030

Turnstile is a type of gate used to control pedestrian flow. Turnstile gates are installed to allow one person to get through at a time. Turnstile gates, also known as baffle gate, can restrict passage and allow entry with correct credentials by inserting coins, tickets, passes, identity cards etc. It is a great way to raise security and avoid unauthorized entry of people. Turnstile gate is one of the most secure, efficient, and effective entry solution available. It is also highly cost-effective and easily deployable. Turnstile gates are majorly installed at public transport facilities such as airports, metro stations, bus depots, railway stations, corporate parks & business centers, banks, prisons, stadiums, amusement & adventure parks, industrial facilities, and educational institutes etc.

Rising awareness about security at public places and nullifying unauthorized entries projected to be driving factors for the turnstile gates market

Rapid increase in awareness about safety and security at public places and the need to avoid unauthorized entry of individuals are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the turnstile gates market during the forecasted timeline. Integrating turnstiles with access control is highly useful in tracking entry and exit of individuals, and illegal activities such as theft etc. A wide range of turnstile gates are available in the market. These turnstiles come with different features and capabilities; end-users select appropriate turnstile gates as per their requirement and level of strictness in terms of security.

Rapid urbanization and development of public transportation infrastructure projected to create immense opportunities for turnstile gates manufacturers & distributors

Rapid urbanization in developing countries and continuous rise in development of public transportation infrastructure which includes construction of airports, metro stations, bus stands, and roadways is projected to drive the turnstile gates market and also create immense opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of turnstile gates during the forecast period. Rapid increase in installation of waist height turnstiles gates and optical turnstiles at airports, metro stations, amusement parks, corporate parks, cineplexes etc. is anticipated to expand the growth rate of these products in the near future.

North America Considered to be the Largest Market for Turnstile Gates

Geographically, the global turnstile gates market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America accounted for major share of the global turnstile gates market in 2019. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to rising installation of turnstile gates in banks, amusement parks, educational institutes, prisons etc. in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, rise in development of transportation infrastructure which includes airports, metro stations, railway stations, and bus depots in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. This is projected to surge the demand for turnstile gates in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in the Turnstile Gates Market

Prominent turnstile gates manufacturing companies are projected to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Hayward Turnstiles, Delta Turnstiles, LLC, PERCo, and LOT Group are investing heavily in research & development to upgrade the existing product portfolio and also planning to launch newly designed turnstile gates in the market. Companies are also undertaking mergers & acquisitions or signing agreements with regional distributors and dealers to expand their businesses in various parts of the globe. Some of the key players operating in the global turnstile gates market include: