Trichomoniasis Market Global Competitive Research Report 2021-2030

The Market Research on the "Trichomoniasis Market 2021-2030" introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Trichomoniasis investments from 2021 till 2030.

Trichomoniasis Overview

Trichomoniasis (TRIK-uh-muh-NEYE-uh-suhss) or trich is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by a parasite; the parasite is spread most often through vaginal, oral, or anal sex. The condition has various public health ramifications and has been associated with vaginitis, cervicitis, urethritis, and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). Furthermore, it is one of the most common STIs in the United States and affects more women than men. Although it is treated easily with antibiotics, many women do not show any symptoms.

Symptoms can come and go but about 70% of infected people do not have any signs or symptoms. When trichomoniasis does cause symptoms, they can range from mild irritation to severe inflammation. Some people with symptoms get them within 5-28 days after being infected, but others do not develop symptoms until much later. The reason for this is unclear.

Trichomoniasis Treatment

This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Trichomoniasis market to treat the condition. It also provides the country-wise Trichomoniasis treatment guidelines across the United States.

Trichomoniasis Epidemiology

The Trichomoniasis epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Trichomoniasis patient pool and forecasted trends for the US. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Trichomoniasis epidemiology is segmented by Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Trichomoniasis, Gender-specific Cases of Trichomoniasis, Cases of Trichomoniasis by Age and Type-specific Cases of Trichomoniasis. The report includes a thorough analysis of all segmentations.

In the US, the cases of Trichomoniasis were 2,570,002 in 2017. Moreover, the Gender-specific cases of Trichomoniasis were highest among females and were reported to be 2,073,893 in the country.

According to analysis, In the United States, the highest number of Trichomoniasis cases are among 40-49 years of age group followed by 30-39 years. In the United States, approximately 70% of the Trichomoniasis cases are asymptomatic.

Report Highlights

– In the coming years, Trichomoniasis market scenario is expected to alter across the USA due to the launch of novel therapies with new mechanisms of action considering the high unmet medical need.

– Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

