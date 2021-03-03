Triazine Market By Type, Product, End Use and Forecast Report by 2030

Triazine offers pharmacological properties, such as anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial action, owing to which the compound finds several applications in the medical sector. Besides, the molecule is also significant in pharmaceutical chemistry, as it is used in the development of new drugs.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/triazine-market-report/report-sample

Moreover, the compound is used as a scavenger chemical in oil reservoirs to separate hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) from crude oil through stripping process. Petroleum companies keep a track on H 2 S concentration in reservoirs, as it is a flammable, corrosive, and life-threatening gas, to comply with safety protocols related to operation and exploration of oilfields. Triazine is also injected into production pipelines to minimize corrosion and operational risks imposed by petroleum products. These factors help the triazine market to reach $814.55 million by 2030 from $518.68 million in 2019, at 5.6% CAGR during 2020–2030.

In recent years, prominent players in the triazine market have started focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their footprints, produce diversified products and services, and emphasis on organic growth. Furthermore, the market players are also pursuing facility expansions to gain a competitive edge.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=triazine-market-report

Triazine Market Size Breakdown by Segments

By Type

1,3,5-Triazine

1,2,3-Triazine

1,2,4-Triazine

By Product

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Monomethylamine (MMA)

By End Use