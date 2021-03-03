Transparent Display Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021- Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Group, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation

Global Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

A transparent display is an electronic display which is actually a glass screen where user can see the content, while still being able to see through the display. These transparent displays can also be used for augmented reality which is a technology used to enhance the view using sharp digital images that overlaid onto real ones, also they can be used in building more sophisticated computer screens.

The transparent display market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.21% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Displays and display technologies have evolved over the years, aided by technological advancements, to deliver higher resolution and lower power consumption. The advances in nanoparticles and transparent sensors in the electronic circuit have enabled the progression of the transparent display market.

– Currently, development is progressing on the replacement of hard, square panels, with flexible displays that are more interactive to the consumer. This has provided a substantial opportunity for the transparent display market to grow.

– In 2017, Royale, a Shenzhen based company, began its involvement in the manufacturing of roll-able display and transparent sensors that are used in transparent displays.

– Such trends are expected to create the demand for transparent displays in the forecast period. The transparent display market is primarily driven by the growing demand for enhanced displays, such as PMOLED and OLED, augmented displays, and roll-able transparent displays, among others.

– The implementation is expected to be delayed, due to the growing adoption of screen-less displays, through the implementation of visual image display, retinal display, and synaptic interfaces. This is expected to hinder the deployment of transparent displays in the automotive sector.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector to hold a Significant Share in the Market

– The increase in the use of IoT has led to more and more humans depending on internet operated devices more. The use of google maps, answering ending calls, reading text messages and emails have increased rapidly. People tend to check their phones while driving, for maps or others thereby generating the need for a transparent display.

– While designing a vehicle, manufacturers need to ensure drivers can receive essential information without unnecessarily distracting them from the road ahead. With the help of a flexible OLED display, it has become possible through a revolutionary automotive heads-up display (HUD).

– Built on a thin plastic substrate, the transparent display can be integrated into the vehicles windshield to add driver-friendly functionality without adding further weight. Further, it can be fully customized during the manufacturing process with segments of any color and shape.

– A research project by Jaguar Land Rover has helped them develop technologies that allow 360 views out of the vehicle. The 360-degree Virtual Urab Windscreen can get connect from the could when connected from the could it get the infrastructure of the outside, roads, landscapes. The virtual windscreen can also present the information about nearest petrol pumps, the number of parking space available, so the driver doesn’t have to use their own smartphone to look for this information and distract from the road.

– Another example of the transparent display to be used in luxury cars would be, the NexNovo Technology’s XRW3 transparent Display being used in Mercedes Benz where the screen is movable and glides along a motorized track that traces the vehicle.

– With the increasing number of passenger cars sold every year all the major luxury car brands are now slowly shifting to the transparent display winds shields for better security.

Asia-Pacific to Account for a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in terms of transparent display market due to the increase in demand of transparent displays in various end users like; automotive, where these displays are used as a windshield; in the retail shops, where these eye-catching displays are used for better advertisements; etc.

– The companies in the region are exploring opportunities across various applications to expand their reach. In Japan, in 2018, Dai Nippon Printing developed a projection screen that is nearly as transparent as glass, presenting retailers and advertisers with a potentially powerful new marketing tool.

– Further, in December 2018 , OE Visual Co. Ltd. launched the Vanish V8 transparent LED panel that was designed to create high-transparency solutions for LED walls in any indoor environment. Being a pioneer in developing newer technologies will drive the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019 – Panasonic revealed its OLED transparent concept display at Salone del Mobile, which is the worlds largest and most prestigious furniture and lifestyle exhibition. The innovative concept is being presented as part of the installation by Vitra, the Swiss furniture brand.

– February 2018 – At ISE 2018, LG showcased the potential of its transparent OLED technology with a prototype of a 55-in HD display at its hall 12 stands. For the show, LG lined up a number of innovation which attracted the crowds, including 8K DLP projectors for specialist applications.

