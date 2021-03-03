The USB connector market is expected to reach about 5 billion devices in 2021, which is expected to increase at CAGR of over 70% per year for up to five years with 300 million devices in 2016 with key players like Tripp Lite, Nikon Corporation, Digilent Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Xiling Inc.,

Cables such as fiber optics provide the most reliable and secure mode when transmitting signals from one place to another. The security application area is the main adopter of fiber optics and is the best choice for transmission of security signals. End users in this market need to compete in the global market and require fast and reliable worldwide connectivity. Enterprises and telecom operators in developed and emerging countries need to provide confidence and security through a fast, reliable and secure network.

The global cable and connector market is categorized by installation, product type, industry and region. On an installation basis, it branches to internal cables and connectors and external cables and connectors. It is classified as HDMI, USB, VGA, DVI, CAT5 / CAT6 cable and connector depending on the product type. Industry-based military and defense, oil and gas, commerce, energy and other (civil, government and submarine communications). Geographic categories include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the Global Universal Serial Bus (USB) market includes Tripp Lite, Nikon Corporation, Digilent Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Xiling Inc., Future Technology Devices International Ltd., Belkin, Sony Corporation, Digtus, Hardwaresecrets, ION Audio, Bose Corporation and Panasonic Corporation among others.

The report includes a complete background analysis that includes an assessment of the top market and significant changes in market dynamics. Market segmentation is done up to the second or third level.

Historical, current and projected size of the market is depicted in terms of both value and quantity. Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments is done on the basis of market shares and strategies of key players appearing in the niche and regional markets. Recommendations for companies to strengthen their footing in the market are also provided in the report.



USB Connector Market Segmentation:

USB Connector Market – By Connector Type USB A-Type USB B-Type USB C-Type Others

Market By Type USB Data Cable USB Chargers USB Power Adapter USB Hubs USB Dongles

Market By Application Computers Cell Phones Cameras TVs Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





