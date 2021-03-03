The Travel Insurance Market share is expected to generate $28,264 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2016-2022.

Travel insurance provides a variety of event benefits such as cancellation of travel due to medical emergencies, loss of baggage, eviction due to health condition or theft and loss of travel documents. However, it’s considered as an unwanted expense by a large group of people all around the world. Lack of awareness and lack of leadership is a major factor in travelers refusing travel insurance.

The Global Travel Insurance Market is segmented on the basis of insurance cover, distribution channels, users, and geography. Based on insurance cover, the market is classified into single trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance and long stay travel insurance. Insurance policies are sold through other distribution channels such as insurance brokers, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurers. People who go for travel insurance policies are backpackers, senior citizens, education traveler, business traveler, fully independent traveler, and family travelers.

Key players for the Market are Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company, Travelex Insurance Services, Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd, Aviva PLC, Saga Plc, Bajaj Finserv Limited, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Munich Reinsurance Company, Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., China Life Insurance Company Limited., MAPFRE Insurance Company Inc., Prudential Financial Inc., and Chubb Limited amongst others have a broader presence within the global market.

This report on the Global Travel Insurance Market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities based on the evaluation that’s done using the PEST analysis.

It also covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of markets classified by type, purpose, type of travel and region. This study also provides key geographic information.

Global tourism has been witnessing exceptional growth resulting because of various factors such as introduction of low fare aircraft carriers, increasing disposable income, and holiday entitlements amongst many others. With the boom in the tourism industry, compulsory insurance regulations in many countries have allowed insurance companies to generate revenue opportunities.

Travel Insurance Market Segmentation:

Market – By Insurance Cover Medical Treatment Loss Damage and Theft Resuming Your Journey Cancellation Insurance Lump Sum Payments Caretaker Coverage Death Itinerary

Market By Distribution Channel Insurance Intermediaries Insurance Company Bank Insurance Broker Insurance Aggregator Others

Travel Insurance Market – By End-User Senior Citizens Education Traveler Backpackers Business Traveler Family Traveler Fully independent Traveler

Market By Payment Method Monthly Outstanding Balance Method Single Payment Method

Travel Insurance Market – By Trip Type Single Trip Travel Insurance Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





