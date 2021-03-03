The Global Medical Lasers Market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of the Medical Laser Market is accredited to an increase in at least invasive procedures, an increase in the incidence of eye disease, and an increase in cosmetic surgery. Rapid recovery, postoperative infection reduction, pain, scar reduction, increased control, and increased accuracy for bleeding are expected to increase demand for a variety of endoscopic devices. Surgical procedures have changed, including the introduction of minimally invasive surgery due to technological advances in surgical techniques and improvements in equipment manipulation.

Depending on the application, the Global Market for Medical Laser is divided into Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Urology, Cardiovascular and other fields. The use of laser systems is increasing in applications such as cardiovascular disease. The rapid technological development of cost-effective laser-based technologies for the prevalence and treatment of heart-related diseases is due to the growth of this market.

Some of the prominent competitors include Alcon Laboratories, Cardio genesis Corporation, Angiodynamics, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron-Candela, Biolase Inc., American Medical Systems, Inc., Inc., Photomedex, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc., IRIDEX Corp., Spectranetics Corporation, and Novadaq Technologies, Inc.

Medical Lasers Market provides an analysis of current trends and future estimates to identify impending investment pockets and also provides quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the potential opportunities in the Market.

By utilizing the information in this report, the user will be able to do a comprehensive analysis of the global market which will help to understand the adoption of ophthalmic devices in surgical, diagnostic and vision management applications. Competitive Intelligence highlights market-leading business practices across geographies.

Medical Lasers Market Segmentation:

By Devices

Pain management devices

Glucose monitoring devices

Respiratory Therapy devices

By Applications

Home healthcare

Remote Patient Monitoring

Sports and Fitness

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-pacific

ROW

Key Audiences

Health care device manufacturing companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Research institutes private and government



