Telemedicine Market Size Growth Analysis Report 2021: Global Industry Size, Market Demand and Forthcoming Development, Current Trends, Top Companies Research Forecast to 2027

Pre & Post Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis (Estimates) is Covered in Telemedicine Market Research Report. The Remicade Telemedicine market report projects this industry to amass commendable proceeds by the end of the forecast duration. Furthermore, the report is also inclusive of essential details with respect to the market dynamics – that encompasses the myriad driving factors influencing the commercialization portfolio of this business vertical, risks prevalent in this sphere, as well as the myriad opportunities prevailing in this industry. Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Global Telemedicine Market is valued at USD 27.04 Billion in 2019 and Expected to Reach USD 171.81 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 37.2% over the Forecast Period.

Scope of Global Telemedicine Market Report:

Telemedicine is the modern technology in which physician can care the patients remotely to the practice when the provider and the patients are not physically present for each other. The physician and patients can share information in real time from one computer screen to another one. They can see the capture readings from medical devices at different location. The benefit of telemedicine is the patients can see the doctors for diagnosis and treatment without having to wait for an appointment. Patients can look up a physician at the ease of their home. Telemedicine is remote delivery of healthcare service such as consultation over telecommunication or teleconference and it allows healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat the patients.

Global Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Tele-hospital

Tele-home

By Component:

Products

Services

By Application:

Teleradiology

Telepathology

Telecardiology

Telepsychiatry

Teledermatology

Others

By Technology:

Store & forward

Real time

Other

By Delivery Model:

Web/Mobile

Call centers

By End-use:

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

The regions covered in Global Telemedicine Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global medical device outsourcing market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Telemedicine Market Report:

Global Telemedicine Marketreports cover prominent players like Ceva, Zoetis, Venkys India, Phibro animal health corporation, Merk & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, ROMVAC COMPANY S.A., Hester Biosciences Limited, Indovax, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Merial Animal Health (Sanofi), AffiniTech, Ltd, Bimeda, Inc. and others.

News: “MFine Adds 70 New Hospitals to Fulfill the Rising Demand for Telemedicine”

On November 6th, 2020– Ashutosh Lawania, Co-Founder of Mfine announced that 2020 year of Covid-19 cases were expected to rise and they partnered with more hospitals to fulfill the increasing demand for telemedicine. Mfine, a platform which enabled the virtual medical consultancy said that it had added 2 lacks new users from Delhi-NCR on its telemedicine platform and onboarded 70 new hospitals including Fortis Hospital, PSRI Hospital, and CK Birla Hospital and increasing demand for remote consultation. Along with the teleconsults, Mfine also allowed users to book radiology appointments as well as laboratory testing at-home through six foremost lab partners and 60 radiology centers across Delhi NCR.

Telemedicine Market By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

