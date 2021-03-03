Telehealth Statistics 2021 | Facts and Data | Technology and Market Analysis by Polycom, Life Care Solutions, Siemens Healthcare, Robert Bosch Healthcare, Eladoc Inc.

Telehealth Statistics and Market Size

Telehealth Market is valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2019

Telehealth Market expected to reach USD 22.92 billion by 2025

Telehealth Industry Grow the CAGR of 18.43% over the forecast period.

74% of millennials prefer telehealth visits to in-person doctor exams (Source: globalmed.com)

93% of clinicians believe that telehealth is an “acceptable” method and 60% believe it is a “very effective” method of patient care overall (Source: neurology.org)

Telehealth visits typically range from $49 to $250 per month (Source: aafp.org)

From 2017 to 2023 the global telemedicine market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8% (Source: americantelemed)

More than one-half of all U.S. hospitals have a telehealth program. (Source: org)

Implementing a telehealth platform can increase patient recruitment and retention by 81.5% (Source:averaecare.org)

82% of consumers view digital options as the best way to monitor health (Source: mckinsey.com)

What is Telehealth?

Health related service which provides information by using electronic and also telecommunication technologies are nothing but the Telehealth service. The services provided with Telehealth service are clinician contact, clinician advice, care, reminders education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. When there is conditions like lack of transport, lack of mobility, a lack of staff restrict access to care occurred in rural areas Telehealth helps to bridge the gap. The facilities such as video conference for discussing two clinicians over a case, a robotic surgery occurring through remote access, physical therapy done by digital monitoring instruments, tests being forwarded between facilities for interpretation by a higher specialist, home monitoring through continuous spending of patient health data, even videophone interpretation during a consult and many others facilities are provided by Telehealth services.

Telehealth Market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery model and end user. On the basis of component the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of delivery model the market is segmented into real time, store and forward, remote patient monitoring and mHealth. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into B2B, Providers, Payers, Employers, B2C, Patients and Caregivers.

Top 10 Telehealth Companies

Polycom

Life Care Solutions

Siemens Healthcare

Robert Bosch Healthcare

Eladoc Inc.

American Well

BioTelemetry Inc.

Medtronic

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. GE Healthcare

Key Market Segmentation

By Components

Hardware, Software, Services

By Delivery Model

Real Time, Store and Forward, Remote Patient Monitoring, mHealth

By End User

B2B, Providers, Payers, Employers, B2C, Patients, Caregivers

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

