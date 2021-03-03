Sports Sponsorship Market Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape, Demand and Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2027
Global Sports Sponsorship Market is valued at USD 55 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 86.60 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 6.72% over the forecast period. The emergence of new sports leagues is one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the global market in the upcoming years
Scope of Global Sports Sponsorship Market Report–
Sports sponsorship is a powerful and impactful marketing technique. It consists of the suggestion between a company (sponsor) and a sports club or event (sponsee). A popular example is a brand logo printed in team’s jersey. Visibility and media exposure are guaranteed. Also, it gives the user a chance to stand out and differentiate. Sports sponsorship has witnessed a lucrative growth as more money been put into marketing with athletes, sports team, or sporting events. In times of advertising message overloads, sport offers something extremely valuable: real emotions. In connection with the digital possibilities, enormous opportunities arise for global players as well as small start-ups. Nowadays, sponsorship accounts for an enormous portion of the sports business industry. Sports organizations rely on sponsors to provide funds, products, and services, which ultimately drive profitability for all parties involved.
Given the current barometer, however, it is clear that professionals working in sports sponsorship today and in the future will have to fight consumer backlash by striking just the right balance between sport and commercialism, maintaining the integrity of competition while sustaining financial viability.
Key Players for Global Sports Sponsorship Market Report-
Global sports sponsorship market report covers prominent players like Adidas, Nike, Inc., PepsiCo, Rolex, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, and among others.
Global Sports Sponsorship Market Dynamics –
The increasing number of sports’ events is the key factor driving the growth of the global sports sponsorship market. Additionally, sponsorship has demonstrated sustained growth over the last 20+ years that consistently exceeds the growth of traditional marketing spends like advertising and sales promotions. In 2018, traditional media spending in North America was projected to grow just 2.4%. Clearly, corporations have recognized the value sponsorship adds to their overall marketing portfolio – creating and sustaining countless jobs in several sectors of the sports arena.
Global Sports Sponsorship Market Segmentation:–
By Type Analysis:
- Signage
- Digital activation
- Club and venue activation
- Others
By Application Analysis:
- Competition Sponsorship
- Training Sponsorship
- Others
Sports Sponsorship Market Key Players:
- Adidas
- Nike, Inc.
- PepsiCo
- Rolex
- THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
- Others
