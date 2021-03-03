Spinal Cord Injury Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis 2021 to 2025

The Market Research on the “Spinal Cord Injury Market 2021-2025”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Spinal Cord Injury market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Spinal Cord Injury investments from 2021 till 2025.

Spinal Cord Injury: Overview

Spinal Cord Injury is a condition in which damage to any part of the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal (cauda equina) occurs. Spinal Cord Injury can be traumatic or non-traumatic. Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury is caused by Vehicle crashes, Falls, Sports-related injuries, or violent acts while Non-traumatic Spinal Cord Injury is caused by non-traumatic diseases like Spinal tumors, infections, or degenerative disc disease. Depending on the severity of the disease, Spinal Cord Injury can be complete or incomplete. Incomplete SCI, there is a total loss of all motor and sensory function below the level of injury, while in an incomplete SCI, some function remains below the primary level of the injury.

Top Key Players –

Kringle Pharma, Eusol Biotech, Pharmicell, Pharmazz, AbbVie, Acorda Therapeutics, Geron Corporation, ReNetX Bio, GNT Pharma, AlaMab Therapeutics, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Kancera, Olatec Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, AXONIS Therapeutics, K-STEMCELL, and Others.

The symptoms of Spinal Cord Injury will depend on the type (complete or incomplete) and location of the damage and includes:

Weakness in the arms and/or legs

Difficulty breathing

Severe pain or pressure in the neck or back

Decreased sensation in the arms and/or legs

Unusual lumps along the spine

Loss of bladder or bowel control

Diagnosis

A diagnosis of Spinal Cord Injury is based upon medical history, physical examination, and testing for sensory function and movement. Tests may include X-rays, Computerized tomography (CT) scan, and Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). An electromyogram (EMG) can be used to check the electrical activity in muscles and nerve cells if there are co-existing peripheral nerve injuries.

Treatment

Treatments for Spinal Cord Injury include surgery, medication, and physical therapy. The primary aid or measures should be taken immediately to minimize the injury. Corticosteroid injections may help in spinal cord injuries. Research is going on to find new treatment therapy including prostheses and medications that may promote nerve cell regeneration or improve the function of the nerves after a spinal cord injury. Neural prostheses (artificial body parts) are a potential new treatment for spinal cord injuries. Regular rehabilitation and assistive devices can improve the quality of life.

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Spinal Cord Injury R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Spinal Cord Injury.

– In October 2019 GTX Medical and NeuroRecovery Technologies announced their merger to create a leading global company committed to developing novel neuromodulation therapies to improve functional recovery of people with Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI). The merged entity will be known as GTX Medical BV. The merged company is developing Targeted Epidural Spine Stimulation (TESS), an implantable spinal cord stimulation system with real-time motion feedback.

