Specialized Robot Statistics 2021 | Business Development, Latest Trends and Growing Top Companies | DALI Technology, LNINT, ShenHao, Guozi Robotics, YIJIAH

The Market size of specialized robots in China was estimated to amount to around six billion yuan.( Source: statista.com)

90% of companies indicate plans to incorporate commercial service robots within their organizations in some way(Source: IDC.com)

The number of robots sold in the U.S. will jump nearly 300 percent in nine years. (Source: vox.com)

Robot automation will ‘take 800 million jobs by 2030 (Source: bbc.com)

What is Specialized Robot?

This Specialized Robot market study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Specialized Robot , covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

This report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Specialized Robot Market.

Specialized Robot Companies

CITIC Heavy Industries

DALI Technology

LNINT

ShenHao

Guozi Robotics

YIJIAH

GuoXing Intelligent

Guangzhou Wayful Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Topsky

Launch Digital

Shanghai Wujin Fire Fighting & Safety Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Beijing Jingpin Tezhuang Technology Co.,Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

By Types:

Electric Patrol Robot, Fire Fighting Robot, Eod Robot, Other

By Application:

Commercial, Military, Other

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific( China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Get Sample Copy for Specialized Robot Statistics and Market Report for 2021

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]