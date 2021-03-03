Southeast Asia Gaming Market 2021 Business Scenario – Garena Sea Group, Sherman 3D, Asiasoft, Sony

Southeast Asia Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

Southeast Asia Gaming market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Southeast Asia Gaming market is fragmented. Some of the major players in the market include Tencent Holdings Ltd., SEA CORP, Garena Sea Group, Sherman 3D, Asiasoft, Sony

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358047/southeast-asia-gaming-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

Southeast Asia Gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The increasing popularity of players in various sports, growing investment in internet infrastructure are the primary factors that will offer immense growth opportunities to the market.

Industry News:

– In May 2020, Sony announced new PlayStation Studios branding for its first-party PS5 games. Sony will be using the new PlayStation Studios brand for its first-party exclusives going forward as a way to let customers know that a game comes from one of Sonys in-house development teams.

– In April 2020, PUBG announced the official launch of PUBG for Stadia. The company brought the game to the Stadia platform. Gamers can play PUBG on Stadia for free. Stadia is currently offering two free months of Stadia Pro, which gets the players instant access to PUBG.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– By 2021, the number of mobile online gamers in Southeast Asia will rise to 250 million. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines are the six most significant countries for mobile gaming in Southeast Asia.

– The availability of a free-to-play option is one of the significant growth drivers for the growth of Mobile Gaming as compared to personal computers. The advent of cloud-based mobile gaming will drive this growth even further.

– Though E-Sports is a relatively new concept in Southeast Asia as compared to traditional games, it is growing at an exponential rate owing to the growth of the gaming market in the region. For instance, battle royale Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2019, beating out heavyweight PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile. The game also passed the US$1 billion mark in lifetime revenue last year.

– Additionally, over 55% of mobile gamers are around 55 years of age, and only 8% are teenagers. This is mainly because of the popularity of hyper-casual and casual games, which don’t require many skills and can be played by any users. Hyper Casual games mostly monetize through advertising. However, the mobile gaming market is seasonal, which means the popularity of the games fades away with the passing days; therefore, the demand for new games is difficult to forecast, which is retraining the market growth.

Increasing Internet Penetration to Boost the Market Growth

– The latest data from Ericsson suggest that the worlds mobile internet users will consume more than half a trillion gigabytes of mobile data during 2020, with roughly two-thirds of that total being used to stream and download video content.

– According to We are Social, Eastern, and Southeastern Asia account for roughly one-third of the worlds total internet user population at the start of 2020 (1.5 vs. 4.5 billion). With more than 50 million new users coming online for the first time in the region over the past 12 months, these audiences will play an increasingly influential role in shaping the next phase of the internets growth. Increasing internet penetration in the region will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

– According to Bank of America, in the Asia Pacific region, the number of players playing Pokemon GO is set to expand from 84 million to 311 million from 2016 to 2020. Therefore the increasing number of users is expected to have a positive outlook on the gaming market.

– One in three global internet users now uses voice interfaces on their mobile phones each month. Still, these figures are even higher in Asia: 40 percent of Indian internet users say they used a voice interface on their phone in the past month, compared to 42 percent in China, and an impressive 48 percent in Indonesia. With these countries home to some of the worlds largest internet populations, expect voice control to find its way into an increasing number of mobile apps over the coming months, mainly because people around the world are increasingly using voice search. This trend might create opportunities for the gaming industry shortly.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358047/southeast-asia-gaming-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=70

Industry news:

– In Sep 2019, Razer planned to invest USD 7.2 million to drive growth in Singapores gaming scene. With the investment, Razer looks to support esports teams and gaming companies based in the city-state or founded by Singaporeans. This funding will also go in part to Team Singapore, which they are advocating for the SEA Games.

– In February 2020, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and Herman Miller, today announced an exclusive partnership to research, design, and manufacture the next generation high-performance furniture solutions for gamers. Both companies bring years of design and engineering expertise in their respective fields, and combined will address the needs of esports athletes, players, and streamers.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]