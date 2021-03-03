South Sudan Oil And Gas Downstream Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021-2026

South Sudan Oil And Gas Downstream Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

South Sudan Oil And Gas Downstream market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The South Sudan Oil And Gas Downstream market is fragmented. Some of the major players in the market include Nile Petroleum Corporation

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353184/south-sudan-oil-and-gas-downstream-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The South Sudan oil and gas downstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.6% during 2020 – 2025. Reducing dependency on imported refined petroleum products coupled with the rise in population is expected to drive the South Sudan oil and gas downstream market during the forecast period. However, low investor confidence and the unreliable security situation in South Sudan are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Refining Sector is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The downstream oil and gas industry in South Sudan is an important sector in the countrys economy since most of the countrys export earnings are spent on imported refined products. The South Sudan oil and gas industry is regulated and monitored by the Ministry of Petroleum through the Petroleum Exploration and Production Authority.

– South Sudan has no domestic refining capacity so it must rely on imported petroleum products to meet domestic demand. In order to reduce the reliance on imports, the South Sudanese government accelerated the development of two refineries in Bentiu (5 thousand b/d) and Tangrial (10 thousand b/d); however, the poor security environment has suspended the development of Tangrial refinery infrastructure in 2019.

– South Sudan is inviting international and local investors to participate in refinery projects developed on a PPP basis. Proposed refineries in South Sudan are Akon with refining capacity 50 thousand barrels per day and Gameza with a refining capacity of 100 thousand barrels per day.

– As of 2019, South Sudan reached oil production of 139 thousand billion barrels daily with growth rate of 8.7%. Hence, an increased production is expected to proliferate the growth of the South Sudan oil and gas refining market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Petroleum Products is Expected to Drive the Market

– Petroleum includes refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, unfinished oils, and other liquids such as fuel ethanol, blending components for gasoline, and other refinery inputs.

– Domestic consumption of petroleum products grew rapidly with increased industrialization, car ownership, and population. As of July 3, 2020, the population of South Sudan reached 11,194,026 with a growth rate of 1.1%.

– South Sudan has a substantial amount of proven oil reserves. In 2019, the country had total proven oil reserves of about 3.5 thousand million barrels. With the proposed and under construction refineries in South Sudan, the crude oil produced can be refined in the country itself so as to meet the rise in demand for refined petroleum products.

– Therefore, factors such as increasing demand for petroleum products and the improvement in downstream infrastructure are expected to drive the oil & gas downstream market in South Sudan.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353184/south-sudan-oil-and-gas-downstream-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=70

Industry news:

– In Sep 2019, Razer planned to invest USD 7.2 million to drive growth in Singapores gaming scene. With the investment, Razer looks to support esports teams and gaming companies based in the city-state or founded by Singaporeans. This funding will also go in part to Team Singapore, which they are advocating for the SEA Games.

– In February 2020, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and Herman Miller, today announced an exclusive partnership to research, design, and manufacture the next generation high-performance furniture solutions for gamers. Both companies bring years of design and engineering expertise in their respective fields, and combined will address the needs of esports athletes, players, and streamers.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]