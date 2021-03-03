South America Poultry Feed Market Size, Status, South America Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021 | Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Land OÕ Lakes Inc., Nutreco NV

The South America Poultry Feed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for poultry meat products is the major factor that is driving the market. The increasing industrial livestock production and the increasing demand for organic feed are two other factors augmenting the growth of the market studied. As poultry requires 60% protein, 13% fat, and 3% calcium, the required nutrient content is met majorly by poultry by-products and fish meal. Approximately 50% of the live market weight of ruminants and 30% of poultry is the by-product. These by-products are rendered, ground, and available as a feed source for poultry.

Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Land OÕ Lakes Inc., Nutreco NV, Invivo, Charoen Pokphand Foods

The South America poultry feed market is fairly fragmented, with the presence of various participants across several countries. The market studied displays unique characteristics, such as very few large manufacturing companies on the one hand, and on the other hand, a highly unorganized market with several regional players with small market shares. The leading companies are focused on acquiring feed mills and small manufacturing facilities for the expansion of their businesses, in both domestic and international markets.

Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat Products

The demand for a higher value and quality foods, such as meat, eggs, etc. is increasing compared to plant-originated foods, such as cereals, owing to the rising demand for greater food varieties and protein intake. These changes in consumption, together with sizeable population growth, have led to large increases in the total demand for animal products in many developing countries. Furthermore, this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With increased animal protein production, there is likely to be increased demand for feed, especially the demand for ingredients high in protein and energy. This is supported by the South America feed survey conducted by Alltech, which reported the South America broiler chicken feed production at 307.28 million metric tons in 2020. As poultry requires 60% protein, 13% fat, and 3% calcium, the required nutrient content is met majorly by poultry by-products and fish meal. Approximately 30% of poultry is a by-product. These by-products are rendered and ground and are available as a compound feed sources for poultry. As poultry meat consumption is witnessing an increasing trend in the region, the demand for poultry feed is projected to increase during the forecast period.

