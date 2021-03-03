Sorbic Acid Market By Form, Application and Forecast Report by 2030

The sorbic acid market is expected to increase its revenue from $347,661.0 thousand in 2019 to $521,126.7 thousand by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Currently, the sorbic acid market is exhibiting a key trend of shifting of manufacturing base to China, due to the improving economic structure and escalating market opportunities in the country. Various chemical companies are shifting their production base in China from Western countries, owing to the stringent environmental norms in the European and North American regions. Moreover, high labor cost, small profit margin, and expensive raw materials in Western countries are compelling these companies to shift their production base to China.

Till now, Asia-Pacific has been the largest sorbic acid market, and it is also expected to observe the fastest rise in the usage of this compound in the coming years. The growing food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries in Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia are leading to the increasing demand for sorbic acid. Moreover, as people in these countries prosper, the consumption of processed food will rise, thereby driving the market.

Market Size Breakdown by Segments

By Form

Powdered

Encapsulated

By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Geographical Analysis