Smart Display Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 32% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Smart Display Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Smart Display market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Display investments from 2021 till 2026.

The smart display market is expected to register a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2026.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Smart Display Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592952/smart-display-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Smart Display Market :

Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Facebook Inc., JBL ( Harman International), Lenovo Group Limited, Baidu Inc., LG Electronics Inc. and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2020 – Google announced that its smart displays, a flagship Nest Hub Max would soon be able to access Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) web articles. The smart display users will be able to read full AMP news articles on their device instead of watching a video or listening to a specially created audio-clip made for smart home tech.

Key Market Trends: –

Connected Device to Support Growth

– The increasing penetration of the Internet of Things is one of the major factors driving the adoption of smart home devices and contributing to the transition of homes (from traditional to a smart one). Thus, the adoption of smart home devices is expected to fuel the demand for smart displays in smart homes.

– Players are increasingly expanding their products geographically, which caters to the market growth. For instance, in India, in May 2019, Amazon announced the Echo Show 5, which is a toned-down version of the companys own Echo Show smart display. The Echo Show 5 essentially brings a smart display to lower price segments while still offering the added benefits that come from having a screen powered by Alexa.

– Amazon Echo Show 5 is priced at INR 8,999 and was already up for pre-orders on Amazon India during the initial days of release. Besides, the company is also bringing in a new feature that will let a user delete their voice recordings across all Alexa devices. This significantly drives the market in the region of India.

– Further, according to the Consumer Technology Association, the sales of smart home devices in the United States were 1.3 USD billion and 4.5 USD billion. The increased demand for smart home devices is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the smart display market.

– Also, the installed user base for voice -interactive smart displays among US adults rose 558 % in 2018, according to a national survey by Voicify, a Voice Experience Platform. At the end of 2018, there were about 8 . 7 million smart display owners in the US, and over the past nine months, that has risen significantly. In the region, smart speaker incumbents, including Amazon and Google, lead in terms of smart display users, while Facebook has a little over 200,000 users in the region.

Asia- Pacific to is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily owing to the increasing production of consumer electronics and the growing demand for wireless connectivity among multiple devices. The companies in these regions are focusing on product innovation and investment and are launching their products in order to achieve a competitive advantage in the smart display market.

– In May 2020, Chinese tech giant Alibaba announced to spend YUAN 10 billion (USD 1.4 billion) in developing the next generation of technology for its Tmall Genie voice assistant. Alibaba has been stepping up its investment in its voice assistant and smart speaker technology at a steady clip since releasing the first Tmall Genie smart speaker in 2017. The most recent Tmall Genie is a 10-inch smart display costing about USD 77, notably cheaper than a similarly sized Amazon or Google smart display, but with far fewer voice apps and third-party tech integrations.

– Moreover, in recognition of its user base, Baidu, Inc. unveiled the Xiaodu Smart Display X8, customized for the evolving needs of Chinas households with advanced AI-powered interaction capabilities and an enhanced Childrens Mode.

– The Xiaodu Smart Display X8 is equipped with a suite of upgraded AI-powered functions that allow users to interface seamlessly with the device, including full-duplex continued conversation, far-field voice interaction, facial recognition, hand gesture control, and eye gesture detection. The X8 boasts extensive new content services ecosystem for family entertainment, which includes home feed, videos, live streaming, music, games, and online education programs for children of different ages.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592952/smart-display-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

