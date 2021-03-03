Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Lam Research, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials

The Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is valued at 9244.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19590 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026.

Lam Research: Etch technology is used in all semiconductor device manufacturing processes to carve out the features that form transistors, contacts, and metal wiring structures of a semiconductor device. Several emerging markets, including micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and power chips, use multiple device types, some with larger and/or less complex features and new materials than those in current technology nodes. As such, they pose additional manufacturing requirements and require new strategies for managing production.

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2016 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials.

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Lam Research, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies, Oxford Instruments, SPTS Technologies, Plasma-Therm, GigaLane and others.

On The Basis Of Product, The Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Is Primarily Split Into

Wet Etch Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Logic and Memory

Power Device

MEMS

Others

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

