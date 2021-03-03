Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2020-2027 | Algea, BioAtlantis, AGRIGES, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Biovert S.L., L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale, Ilex EnviroSciences

Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,808.78 million by 2027 from USD 709.50 million in 2019. Rising demand of organic food is expected to drive the growth of the market

Seaweeds are the plants which have been grown in the sea. Seaweeds are also known as marine microalgae generally attached to hard substrata of coastal areas. These plants comprises of various marine algae such as kelps, dulses, rockweeds and sea lettuce. Seaweed extracts is an organic fertilizer containing vitamins, fatty acids, macro and micro nutrient.

The major players covered in the report are Algea, BioAtlantis, AGRIGES, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp., Biovert S.L., L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale, Ilex EnviroSciences Limited, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Haifa Group, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, Agroenzymas, Micromix, UPL, OMEX, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation and others among other domestic and global players. Seaweed extracts biostimulant market share data is available for Global, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Scope and Market Size

Global seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented on the basis of species, crop type, application method, form, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on species, the seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented into brown algae, red algae and green algae. The brown algae is dominating the segment as these algae are most commonly used algae for the agriculture purpose as it works as the best fertilizer for the plants and helps to obtaining more yields through organic farming.

Based on crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. Fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market due to its high production globally. In addition to this growing demand of horticulture across the globe is enhances the production of fruits and vegetables.

Based on application method, the market is segmented into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Foliar treatment segment is dominating the segment as the application of seaweed extracts biostimulant through foliar treatment helps the crops to easily absorb by the nutrients and micronutrients. Thus, farmers also prefer foliar application method for application of seaweed extracts biostimulant to increase productivity.

Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid and dry. Liquid segment is dominating the global seaweed extracts biostimulant market as the liquid form of seaweed extracts biostimulant can be easily absorbed by soil, which provides better stimulation to roots development.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into farmers, related industries, research institutes and others. Farmers segment is dominating the seaweed extracts biostimulant market as it is highly used in farm by the farmers in order to increase yield and growth of the crops for fulfilling the growing demand of food in market.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. Direct segment is dominating the market because large scale farming as well as related industries needs high amount of stimulating products for high productivity of agricultural products so they directly contact with biostimulant manufacturing companies and hence it is growing with large share.

