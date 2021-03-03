Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021 Business Scenario – CCL Industries, Napco Group, Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging market was valued at USD 3.704 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 4.45% over the forecast period (2021-2026). According to Export.gov, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accounts for 59.4 % of the purchases of pharmaceuticals products in the Gulf region. Thus, it has a positive impact on Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging Market.

– Further, Saudi Arabias Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program (NTP)s identified the Industrial Clusters (IC) as the lead government entity to develop five industrial sectors including the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Additionally, only 30% of pharmaceutical products are manufactured locally. Therefore, opportunities for pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers is expected to grow significantly.

– Moreover, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, there is a shortage of drugs in Saudi Arabia, which is negatively impacting the health of common public, and this problem is recurring from the last decades. To understand the root cause and overcome this issue, in 2018, the Pharmacy Education Unit at King Saud University College of Pharmacy has called for a meeting with multiple stakeholders. Thus, to improve the condition in the region, they are working towards the localization of the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, in 2018, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), through its joint cooperation with international pharmaceutical companies signed an agreement between Novartis and AJA Pharma, so as to manufacture pharmaceutical products to treat diabetes and blood pressure.

– However, different government regulations are expected to hinder the growth of plastic bottles in the country, further affecting the overall bottle packaging in the pharmaceutical industry in the state.

Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are CCL Industries, Napco Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Rexam PLC (Ball Corporation), Sealed Air Saudi Arabia, Sealed Air Saudi Arabia, Salman Group (Noor Carton & Packaging Industry), Jabil Inc., Aptar Group, Amber Packaging Industries LLC and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– Oct 2020- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisition of Graphic West International ApS (“GWI”) after receiving regulatory approval in Poland. The company now trades as “CCL Specialty Cartons” with immediate effect.

Key Market Trends

Pharmacy Model for Vision 2030 to Drive the Market Growth

– With this new vision, the government decided to privatize all its public hospitals and introduce Public-Private Partnership programs, as included in the governments NTP 2020 objectives. Some of those objectives are to increase the number of licensed medical facilities from 40 to 100 and double the number of primary care centers visits per capita from two to four.

– Further, the Ministry of Health (MOH) plans to privatize all its services through the National Transformation Program 2020 which will increase the private sector contribution to the health sector from 25-35%. The public sector dominates the supply of healthcare services in Saudi Arabia and accounts for the majority of healthcare expenditures. But the government policies are encouraging more private sector than public sector involvement in the provision of healthcare services.

– Moreover, the project ‘Domestic production’ to contribute 40% of the market by 2020 in line with the National Transformation program objectives to localize the industry.

– Such initiatives will increase the sales of pharmaceutical products in the region, which in return will increase the demand for the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Increase in Diabetic Patients is Expected to Boost the Market in the Country

– Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer have become the leading cause of death among Saudi Arabia population. This is due to a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, high tobacco use, and poor dietary choices. The World Health Organization (WHO) figures indicate that 33.7% of Saudi Arabia adults are obese, and 68.2% are overweight.

– Moreover, the number of diabetics in the country has also increased recently. Owing to this, government initiatives are driving the usage of healthcare products and services.

– In support to this, as the government policies in the country are biased in favor of domestic producers, providing them with exemptions, including interest-free funding, subsidized utility charges, and no import duties on raw materials and intermediate products, the increased demand for the cures for diseases such as diabetes are expected to create a significant demand for packaging in the country.

